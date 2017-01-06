Bodybuilding.com founder Ryan DeLuca launches an online magazine

Ryan DeLuca, founder of Bodybuilding.com, the Boise online retailer, has launched VR Fitness Insider, an online magazine dedicated to an industry he expects to be crowded in a few years.
DeLuca made news in June when he cofounded BlackBox VR. He had left Bodybuilding.com less than six months earlier. With BlackBox VR, he sought to create a virtual-reality workout experience that would place users inside games where they would complete exercises while navigating immersive worlds and stories.
He likened the experience to creating a movie where he could be the star while getting a workout.
The magazine publishes two stories per weekday. Topics include the latest in virtual-reality hardware and editorials analyzing where virtual-reality exercise is headed. The publication has two employees and a stable of freelance writers.
DeLuca said he has heard of several companies developing virtual-reality exercise programs, though none using cable machines for resistance training like BlackBox proposes to do. BlackBox VR is still early in development.
DeLuca said he hopes his company and magazine can become established before virtual-reality exercise takes off.
“It feels like when electric cars started several years ago, when it was still small,” he told the Idaho Statesman. “I feel we can be a thought leader and advocate for virtual reality fitness.”
