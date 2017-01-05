What gave Idahoans with disabilities the right to choose where they live?

In the Olmstead case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that people with disabilities have the right to live in their communities instead of in institutions. This excerpted video, produced by the U.S. departments of justice and health and human services, shows people who have benefited from Olmstead as well as disability rights advocates, including Sue Jamieson, the lead attorney in the case.
U.S. Department of Justice/U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Holly Lane residents defend Nampa nursing home

Several people who live at Nampa nursing home Holly Lane Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center spoke out in October against reports of widespread health and safety violations. They said the facility, owned by Orianna Health Systems, provides excellent care.

An Eagle mom talks about life as a caregiver

Alissa Aldrich, of Eagle, is a full-time caregiver to Lucas, 9, who has lissencephaly (rare neurological condition). She also is an advocate for respite care and created the Lucas House nonprofit to build an overnight respite center in Idaho.

Idaho food lore: A look back at Falls Brand Meat

Archivists at the Boise State University Special Collections and Archives curate a collection of Idaho culture and history. The archivists maintain a large collection of Idaho food lore — from recipes and histories of local restaurants to photographs and video. This commercial, from Falls Brand Meat in the late-1970s to early-1980s, is part of that collection and was donated to the collection by Boisean Doug Copsey.

McDonald's visits Glenns Ferry farmer

McDonald's sent its two chefs to Idaho to visit the home of the potatoes that become the chain's fries and hash browns. They visited Mark Noble, who grows potatoes in Glenns Ferry and whose family has sold to longtime McDonald's potato supplier J.R. Simplot Co. for 54 years.

