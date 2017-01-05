What gave Idahoans with disabilities the right to choose where they live?

In the Olmstead case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that people with disabilities have the right to live in their communities instead of in institutions. This excerpted video, produced by the U.S. departments of justice and health and human services, shows people who have benefited from Olmstead as well as disability rights advocates, including Sue Jamieson, the lead attorney in the case.