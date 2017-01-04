Movers say Idaho is a top state for in-migration, especially by one age group

Idaho is among the top destinations in the nation for people who are moving, according to the latest data from two national moving companies.
Their reports calculate in-migration based on the inbound portion of the companies’ moves of customers into and out of Idaho.
Atlas Van Lines said Idaho leads the nation with an in-migration rate of 63 percent. Atlas’ data covered more than 75,000 moves.
United Van Lines, which has published an annual report on moving trends for 40 years, said Idaho’s in-migration rate of 65 percent is the fourth-highest in the nation. United included data from more than 114,000 interstate moves nationwide.
United Van said the trend was slightly more pronounced in the Treasure Valley, with 66 percent of the moves into the valley.
The reports accurately reflect Idaho’s migration trend, said Ethan Mansfield, regional economist at the Idaho Department of Labor.
In May 2015, the Idaho Statesman looked at migration data derived from drivers turning in old licenses in their new states of residence. California had the most drivers moving to Ada County with more than 2,800 in 2014, followed by Washington, Oregon and Utah.
Californians also led moves to Canyon County, followed by Washington, Oregon, Utah and Nevada.
United found that New Jersey and New York had the highest outbound migration, with both states at 63 percent. Atlas said Montana had the highest outbound rate at 63 percent.
Not all demographics move equally. In March 2016, the Statesman reported that millennials born between 1980 and 2000 were leaving Idaho at high rates, especially if they had advanced degrees.
But millennials’ departures have been much fewer than retirees’ arrivals, said Michael Stoll, an economist and professor at the University of California, as part of the United report.
“We are seeing more retirees than ever decide to relocate, and as a result, new retirement hubs are popping up in western and southern states,” he said. “These retirees are leaving at such a fast pace that the movement of millennials to urban areas in the Midwest and Northeast is being overshadowed.”
