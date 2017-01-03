Idaho Athletic Club has a new owner and will soon get a new name

All seven Idaho Athletic Club gyms in the Treasure Valley will become part of a national franchise chain, Crunch Fitness, the gyms’ new owner says
Curtis Harman, a Chatsworth, Calif., businessman who owns 31 Crunch gyms across the nation, bought the Meridian-based Idaho Athletic Clubs from founders John and Cheryl Wardle, who are retiring. He declined to disclose the purchase price.
Harman said he told the Idaho Athletic Club’s more than 350 employees about the purchase on Tuesday. He said members — between 2,000 and 3,000 per location — would receive emails and text messages with the news.
The Wardles, who are husband and wife, founded Cheryl’s Body Shaping in 1978, then adopted the Idaho Athletic Club name as they opened and acquired more gyms. Idaho Athletic operates two gyms each in Boise and Meridian and one each in Eagle, Nampa and Caldwell.
Members should expect renovations as the gyms are updated and rebranded, but the locations will remain open, Harman told the Idaho Statesman.
“Most of the clubs are 10 years old or more,” he said. “The main thing will be putting in a lot of new equipment, as well as tanning beds and hydro massage. And, obviously, there will be new signage, paint and graphics.”
Harman is founder and CEO of Harman Fitness. His company plans to begin construction on 10 more gyms around the country in the coming months. He also owns three UFC Fitness Clubs and two gyms in Spain with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, he said.
“Boise is a great market, top 15 for growth,” Harman said. “I think the Crunch brand can do really well here.”
Crunch memberships will start at $9.95 per month for access to weights, cardio equipment and exercise machines and locker rooms, Harman said. He said he would decide soon on prices and privileges for more expensive membership options.
Idaho Athletic is open from 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. during weekdays, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Harman said he is considering the opening the gyms 24 hours a day.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @IDS_ZachKyle
