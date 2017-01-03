After a big 2016, this New Plymouth company is opening a 100-employee office in Boise

Truckstop.com ended a busy 2016 by expanding into a Boise office at 1444 S. Entertainment Ave. that will house about 100 employees.
The company, which offers online services matching trucks to freight needing transport, will keep about 130 employees in its New Plymouth headquarters, spokesman Larry Hurrle said. Most of the Boise employees previously commuted from the Treasure Valley to New Plymouth, but the company has also been hiring for the Boise office, he said.
Scott Moscrip founded the business as The Internet Truckstop in 1995 in his New Plymouth basement. The business expanded into a three-story building. In the last 18 months, Truckstop.com opened offices in Phoenix and Fox River Grove in Illinois, and it bought a Toronto company, ITS Dispatch, that offered a technology service similar to one of Truckstop.com’s. Moscrip still owns Truckstop.com and presides over its board.
Its employee roster has grown to about 280, including a 50 percent increase in 2016. Money from investment firm Bregal Sagemount is aiding the growth.
“Being spread across the country gives us more of a nationwide vision,” Hurrle said.
Truckstop.com also provides load planning, transportation management, dispatch software, route optimization, real-time rate updates, negotiation tools and transportation data. It also handles credit reporting in the transportation sector.
