The Latest at CES: From drones to A.I., top CES 2017 trends

4:48 A sneak peek at Esther Simplot Park Pause

1:46 White Dog Brewing Co. prepares to open in Boise

2:24 Murky future of health care in Idaho, nation

1:46 Animation of the solar eclipse path through Idaho

6:19 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry shares video on recovery, gratitude and more

0:55 The Monster Dog Pull of 2013

2:38 Take a walk on the Boise Greenbelt in the snow

2:13 Here's how to stay safe around a snow plow this winter

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.