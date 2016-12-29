Worked in Idaho retail or management? Your wages boosted the average in mid-2016

Idahoans who worked in the private sector made about $30 more per week in the spring of 2016 than they did a year before, according to new labor data.
The average weekly wage for those workers was $743 in the second quarter of 2016, the Idaho Department of Labor said. And almost all of Idaho’s industries had year-over-year employment growth, the department said.
The 4.2 percent increase in weekly wages made Idaho one of the most improved states in the country for that quarter.
However, Idaho’s wages are still among the lowest in the nation. Idaho’s improved wage was 33 percent lower than the U.S. average of $989.
“Over the past three years, Idaho’s wages have grown by 9.4 percent, 9th in the nation,” the department said. “These gains move Idaho’s average weekly wage to 48th in the country up one spot from 49th a year ago.”
Pay was higher in almost all Idaho industries, the department reported. The leaders were company-and-enterprise management, with a 27 percent wage increase; and retail, with a 10 percent increase.
Educational services, real estate and rental and leasing were the only industries where wages decreased year-over-year, the department said.
These industries had job growth of more than 5 percent:
▪ Administrative and waste services
▪ Educational services
▪ Construction
▪ Arts, entertainment and recreation
▪ Accommodation and food services
The industries that lost jobs were wholesale trade, mining, management of companies and enterprises and information.
Overall, Idaho’s economy gained 21,575 jobs.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @IDS_Audrey
