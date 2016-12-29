Looking for a job? More than 50 employers are looking to hire at a job fair in Boise.

More than 50 employers will field questions and resumes from job seekers at the Idaho Job and Career Fair Jan. 5 at The Riverside Hotel in Garden City.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2900 Chinden Blvd. Employers hail from a wide assortment of industries and are seeking to fill full and part-time positions. The free event will also feature the following workshops:
▪ The psychology of getting the job, resume design and interview prep
▪ Get the job
▪ The Ins and outs of interviewing
Job seekers can register for the event at http://ibleventsinc.com/job-seekers-registration.
Here’s a list of employers who will be at the job fair provided by organizer IBL Events. More may sign up.
▪ A Caring Hand Home Care
▪ Adecco
▪ Armor Pest Defense
▪ Ashley Manor Corporate Office
▪ Blaine County Sheriff's Office
▪ Bureau of Reclamation
▪ Colonial Life Accident & Ins
▪ Conduent
▪ Connexions Loyalty
▪ Cumulus
▪ DIRECTV/AT&T
▪ Embassy Management
▪ Express Employment Professionals
▪ Extreme Staffing
▪ Farmers Insurance
▪ Heavy Equipment College of California
▪ HISway LLC
▪ Hyatt Place Downtown Boise
▪ Idaho Press Tribune
▪ Idaho State Veteran's Home
▪ Inclusion Inc.
▪ Independent Creativity
▪ Integra Paperless Solutions
▪ Interpath Laboratory
▪ Jersey Mike's Subs
▪ KNIN Fox 9
▪ LeapFox Learning
▪ Lowes Home Improvement
▪ Management and Training Corporation (MTC)
▪ National Electrical Contractors Association Idaho Chapter
▪ New York Life Insurance
▪ Northwestern Mutual
▪ NxEdge Inc.
▪ Primerica
▪ RC Bigelow Inc.
▪ Renewal By Andersen
▪ ResCare HomeCare Idaho
▪ ResCare HomeCare Meridian
▪ Safelink Internet Services
▪ Select Staffing
▪ Sequel TSI of Idaho
▪ Stevens Henager College
▪ SUEZ Water Idaho - United Water
▪ SW Idaho Electrical JATC
▪ SYKES Enterprises
▪ Teleperformance USA
▪ The 911 Recruiter
▪ TruGreen Chemlawn
▪ Two Men and a Truck
▪ USDA Forest Service Region 4
▪ Verified First
▪ Veyo
▪ Western Trailers
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @IDS_ZachKyle
