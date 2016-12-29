Business

December 29, 2016 10:24 AM

Looking for a job? More than 50 employers are looking to hire at a job fair in Boise.

By Zach Kyle

More than 50 employers will field questions and resumes from job seekers at the Idaho Job and Career Fair Jan. 5 at The Riverside Hotel in Garden City.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2900 Chinden Blvd. Employers hail from a wide assortment of industries and are seeking to fill full and part-time positions. The free event will also feature the following workshops:

▪ The psychology of getting the job, resume design and interview prep

▪ Get the job

▪ The Ins and outs of interviewing

Job seekers can register for the event at http://ibleventsinc.com/job-seekers-registration.

Here’s a list of employers who will be at the job fair provided by organizer IBL Events. More may sign up.

▪ A Caring Hand Home Care

▪ Adecco

▪ Armor Pest Defense

▪ Ashley Manor Corporate Office

▪ Blaine County Sheriff's Office

▪ Bureau of Reclamation

▪ Colonial Life Accident & Ins

▪ Conduent

▪ Connexions Loyalty

▪ Cumulus

▪ DIRECTV/AT&T

▪ Embassy Management

▪ Express Employment Professionals

▪ Extreme Staffing

▪ Farmers Insurance

▪ Heavy Equipment College of California

▪ HISway LLC

▪ Hyatt Place Downtown Boise

▪ Idaho Press Tribune

▪ Idaho State Veteran's Home

▪ Inclusion Inc.

▪ Independent Creativity

▪ Integra Paperless Solutions

▪ Interpath Laboratory

▪ Jersey Mike's Subs

▪ KNIN Fox 9

▪ LeapFox Learning

▪ Lowes Home Improvement

▪ Management and Training Corporation (MTC)

▪ National Electrical Contractors Association Idaho Chapter

▪ New York Life Insurance

▪ Northwestern Mutual

▪ NxEdge Inc.

▪ Primerica

▪ RC Bigelow Inc.

▪ Renewal By Andersen

▪ ResCare HomeCare Idaho

▪ ResCare HomeCare Meridian

▪ Safelink Internet Services

▪ Select Staffing

▪ Sequel TSI of Idaho

▪ Stevens Henager College

▪ SUEZ Water Idaho - United Water

▪ SW Idaho Electrical JATC

▪ SYKES Enterprises

▪ Teleperformance USA

▪ The 911 Recruiter

▪ TruGreen Chemlawn

▪ Two Men and a Truck

▪ USDA Forest Service Region 4

▪ Verified First

▪ Veyo

▪ Western Trailers

Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @IDS_ZachKyle

