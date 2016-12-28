State accuses Canyon County Co-op of violating worker’s comp law

Before closing this month, the Canyon County Co-op in Nampa was sued by the Idaho Industrial Commission for not providing workers’ compensation insurance for its employees.
The commission is a state agency that oversees workers’ compensation in Idaho, including making sure that employers have the coverage required by law to protect workers injured on the job.
The co-op had not provided the insurance since June 1 and “further failed to comply with demands from [the commission] to secure appropriate workers’ compensation coverage,” said the lawsuit, filed Nov. 4. The lawsuit said the co-op should not have been allowed to operate with employees if it was not insuring them.
Co-op representatives did not respond to messages from the Statesman seeking comment.
The commission seeks a penalty of $3,200 plus attorney’s fees. The co-op could owe an additional $25 for each day without insurance after Oct. 6, the commission said.
The co-op opened last January at 1415 1st St. S. in downtown Nampa’s Belle District. It had about 2,000 members. Its manager said last June that the co-op was not making enough money, and he urged members to buy more from the store.
A Dec. 20 post on the co-op’s Facebook page said the co-op was trying to sell the last of its inventory, as well as the store’s shelves, refrigerators and other equipment.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @IDS_Audrey
Comments