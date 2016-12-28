An unusual company plans to bring manufacturing jobs to rural Blaine County

A company offering an unusual combination of high-end home sound systems and interior design services is relocating its audio manufacturing from upstate New York to Blaine County as part of a planned expansion.
The company, Leeds Look Listen, opened a studio in Ketchum last year showcasing its blend of audio products and interior designs. Its manufacturing currently is contracted out to a New York business.
The company was founded by CEO Gary Leeds, a music lover, and his wife, Debra Leeds, an interior designer. The couple lives in Ketchum.
The Idaho Department of Commerce has awarded a tax break worth an estimated $1.4 million to the company for its planned Idaho expansion. Leeds Look Listen said it will create up to 73 jobs at a manufacturing plant in rural Carey paying an average annual wage of nearly $63,000.
The state Tax Reimbursement Incentive program reimburses up to 30 percent of income, payroll and sales taxes for up to 15 years. To qualify, companies either relocating to Idaho or expanding in the state must meet certain job creation and wage thresholds. Leeds Look Listen will be reimbursed 18 percent of those state taxes for nine years.
“Idaho affords us the opportunity to consolidate operations closer to our customers and achieve efficiencies in design, engineering, and manufacturing that will allow us to scale our business nationally and internationally,” Gary Leeds said in a news release from the Commerce Department.
