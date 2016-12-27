No more snow for now, but more extreme weather could hit the Treasure Valley

Boise received a half-inch of snowfall on Tuesday, half of the amount forecasted, said Korri Anderson, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
Boise received 14 inches of snow in December, double the area’s average for the month. Anderson said he expected dry weather and highs in the mid-20s in the coming days. Boise’s average high temperature for December is 36 degrees. The city’s average low temperature for the month is 23.
Anderson said a stronger cold front may carry arctic air to the region around New Year’s Day.
“It’s far out now, but Boise could be going below zero next Monday,” he said.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @IDS_ZachKyle
Comments