Business

December 27, 2016 3:56 PM

Canyon County Co-op calls it quits

By James Patrick Kelly

Special to the Idaho Statesman

The Canyon County Co-op, 1415 1st St. S., in downtown Nampa’s Belle District, closed Dec. 20 after being open less than a year.

The natural foods co-op opened its doors last January to serve Canyon County shoppers looking for locally produced food and libations. But the co-op, which had around 2,000 members, did not attract enough new members and other customers to survive.

A post on the co-op’s Facebook page said that all equipment, including reach-in coolers, freezers and shelving, is for sale. The store liquidated its inventory of food and beverages two weeks ago.

