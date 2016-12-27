Treasure Valley business calendar, December 27, 2016-January 31, 2017

Tuesday, Dec. 27
Doing Business with the Federal Government: 9 to 11 a.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Learn about the Small Business Administration’s government contracting certifications, as well as the many resources available through the Idaho Procurement Technical Assistance Center (Idaho PTAC) to help small businesses interested in selling to government agencies. Free. RSVP at 334-1698 or eventbrite.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Business Basics: Noon to 1 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Discusses where and how to use research to build a business plan and the importance of starting a business with a sturdy foundation. Topics covered include: self-evaluation, choosing a legal structure, building a business plan and preparing for a lender. Workshop is held first Tuesday of the month. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Idaho Job and Career Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. Experienced and first time job seekers welcome. Job seekers can view a list of employers one week prior to the fair and may now register to attend at ibleventsinc.com/job-seekers-registration. Companies wanting to participate in the Idaho Job and Career Fair should contact IBL Events, Inc., at 376-0464, Annamarie@ibleventsinc.com.
Monday, Jan. 9
#Marketing: The Power of Social Media: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Introduction to contemporary social networking services and tools for small businesses from setup to integration. Demonstrations of real time social networking tools and services are provided if time allows. Free. RSVP at 334-1698 or go to eventbrite.com.
Successful Marketing Techniques: Noon to 1 p.m. at Unbound, 713 N. Main St., Meridian. Free. RSVP at 334-1698 or go to eventbrite.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Business Base Camp: Where Ideas Get Started: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Boise Business Accelerator, 520 W. Idaho St. The first part of the workshop focuses on the fundamental things you need to know before starting any business. The second part of the workshop uses the Business Model Canvas to look at your idea from may different perspectives in order to give you the tools you need do determine whether or not it will be successful. Free. Call 426-3875 or go to idahosbdc.org/regional-training.
#Marketing: The Power of Social Media: Noon to 1 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Introduction to contemporary social networking services and tools for small businesses from setup to integration. Demonstrations of real time social networking tools and services are provided if time allows. Workshop is held second Tuesday of the month. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Thursday, Jan. 12
2017 Legislative Forum: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. For details and registration, go to boisechamber.org.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Business Fundamentals Workshop: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Information essential to starting or growing a small business. Presentations by experts in accounting, law, banking and social media. Workshop is held second Saturday of the month. $75. Call 334-1696 or go to treasurevalley.score.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Financing Your Small Business: Noon to 1 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Discusses a range of finance options small businesses have and how to prepare you and your business when approaching commercial lenders. Workshop is held third Tuesday of the month. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Golden Geese Investment Club: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursday of each month at a local library. Purpose of the club is education regarding investing in the stock market using The Better Investing philosophy. Seeking new members. Call Marie at 336-7278 or 867-7483.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Red Sky Executive Speaker Training: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Owyhee, 1109 Main St., Boise. Designed and developed to take the fear and stress out of public speaking, participants will acquire important tools to deliver an effective presentation with confidence. $250. Call 287-2199 or go to blog.redskypr.com/executive-speaker-training.
Who’s It Going to Be? 4 Things to consider when it’s time to hire: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Boise Business Accelerator, 520 W. Idaho St. Simple recruiting tips, some helpful selection tricks, and best-known methods for retaining your best employees. Also, discusses a process called ‘on-boarding’ so that you can help make your newest employee’s transition to productive team members and take as little time as possible. $20. Call 426-3875 or go to idahosbdc.org/regional-training.
Boise Chamber Business After Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. at Camp Rhino Boise, 5244 W. Overland Road. Free to Boise Chamber members, $10 nonmembers (pay at door). No RSVP needed. Go to boisechamber.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Basics of Marketing: Do you have a product?: 3 to 5 p.m. at Boise Business Accelerator, 520 W. Idaho St. Interactive session that will help you decide if your idea is the idea of the century or if it’s time to go back to the drawing board. $20. Call 426-3875 or go to idahosbdc.org/regional-training.
Compiled by Michelle Jenkins. To submit a calendar listing, go to events.idahostatesman.com and click on “Add event.” Items must be received 10 days in advance. All submissions become the property of the Statesman.
Comments