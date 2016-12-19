Want to buy a golf course? Tamarack’s golf course goes up for auction Dec. 29

The auction starts at 10 a.m. at the Valley County Courthouse, 219 N. Main St. in Cascade.
The golf course has been in receivership since its former owner, Matthew Hutcheson, of Eagle, was sent to federal prison in 2013 to serve a 17-year sentence for stealing more than $5 million from retirement plans. He used some of the money to buy the golf course and lodge at Tamarack Resort, according to federal prosecutors.
The minimum bid on the roughly 200-acre, 18-hole course is $1.2 million, according to a news release from an attorney for Retirement Plan and Trust, the pension plan that was defrauded by Hutcheson.
After Hutcheson’s indictment, a complicated series of bankruptcies, foreclosures, lawsuits and delinquent property tax seizures put the resort’s assets into turmoil.
Tamarack homeowners have been working to gain control of and stabilize the resort.
In October, the homeowners purchased several assets necessary for long-term operation of the resort, including the ski lifts and lodge.
“The homeowners’ acquisition of these assets now allows them to identify developers and entrepreneurs with the vision to complete the resort in a holistic way, which would include many of the real estate projects around the resort and possibly refurbishing the golf course,” said Tamarack Resort General Manager Brad Larsen.
