The Inn at 500 Capitol delays opening until mid-January

The Inn at 500 Capitol won’t open on New Year’s Eve after all.
The upscale hotel at the corner of Capitol Boulevard and Myrtle Street pushed back its grand opening until Jan. 17, a hotel representative said Friday.
However, Richard’s, the restaurant attached to the hotel, will open Dec. 27 as planned.
The Inn’s 110 rooms will include amenities such as fireplaces, walk-in showers and luxury bedding.
A competing hotel, the 186-room Residence Inn by Marriott, is under construction across the street.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @IDS_ZachKyle
Comments