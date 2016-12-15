Nampa surgery center closes after 4 years

Treasure Valley Surgery Center in Nampa has closed.
The surgical center at 4400 E. Flamingo Ave. was operated under a joint partnership created in 2012 between Saint Alphonsus Health System, Illinois-based Surgical Care Affiliates and local doctors. SCA is part-owner of the Boise surgical center Treasure Valley Hospital.
The last day for surgeries at the center was Dec. 9. All surgeries scheduled after that date were rebooked at Saint Alphonsus hospitals and at Treasure Valley Hospital.
A spokeswoman for Saint Alphonsus said the closure was “a business decision to dissolve the joint venture partnership” and that both hospitals are trying to find jobs for the former surgery center employees within their organizations.
“We believe the net impact on job loss will be minimal,” she said.
Saint Alphonsus has no plans for the facility.
