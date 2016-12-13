Having a hard time finding a home to buy? This near-record-low statistic explains why.

Ada County’s inventory for homes for sale has dwindled to a near-record low, pushing the market in favor of sellers.
Boise Regional Realtors issued a news release saying just 1,730 homes were listed in Ada County in November, just 66 more than the record low set in January 2013. Ada County’s inventory is down nearly 10 percent compared to November 2015 and 22 percent compared to October of last year.
The county’s year-over-year median price increased 2.1 percent to 245,000 in November but fell from $252,000 the previous month, according to the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.
Builders have not kept up with housing demand. New home construction inventory was down .2 percent compared to November 2015 as a shortage of resale homes pushed buyers to new homes. Existing home inventory was down nearly 18 percent compared to the previous year.
Market inventory has also shrank in Canyon County but has not approached record lows. There were 903 homes listed in the county in November, down 5.3 percent from the previous year and 8 percent less than October of 2015. The county’s year-over-year median price rose 8.2 percent to 159,100.
Real estate professionals consider a 4- to 6-month supply of homes — meaning the amount of time it would take to sell all current listings — to be a balanced market, in which inventory favors neither buyers nor sellers. The Treasure Valley is an extreme seller’s market. Ada County had just a 2-month supply of homes in November. Canyon County had a 2.6-month supply.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @IDS_ZachKyle
