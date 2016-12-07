Are you receiving emails claiming to be from the attorney general? They might be a scam.

Scammers are trying to hack and defraud business owners through emails claiming to be from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
The emails are from “The Office of the State Attorney General” and are generically addressed to “Business Owner,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a release. The emails inform recipients that a complaint has been filed against their business.
The messages include a link promising to take recipients to a form that can be used to respond to the complaint. But the link is actually a zip file that installs a computer virus used to obtain sensitive information that can be used in identity theft and fraud, the release said.
Wasden’s office issued a warning about a similar email scam in July after receiving complaints. This time around, the office received calls about the scam from a business owner and the Idaho State Bar.
People receiving suspicious emails claiming to be from Wasden’s office should notify the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 334-2424.
“As I’ve stated before, my office will never send unsolicited emails about complaints,” Wasden said in the release.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @IDS_ZachKyle
