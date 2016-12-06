This Nampa plant received a tax break for planning to expand operations, hire 40 workers.

0:34 Falls Brand Meat commercial part of Idaho food lore Pause

3:06 Idaho Power: 'We're the gas station of electricity'

0:54 Poppy Seed Bakery + Cafe

0:30 Zoo Boise capybaras get in the Christmas spirit with gifts of their own

0:45 Tamarack's snowy preview weekend

2:13 Here's how to stay safe around a snow plow this winter

5:41 Dash-cam video a sobering reminder of winter driving danger

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

1:17 Wind wallops Whatcom County