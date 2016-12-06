This Nampa plant received a tax break for planning to expand operations, hire 40 workers.

Milne MicroDried, which makes dried fruit and vegetable products, plans to expand its plant in Nampa and hire 40 more employees during 2017.
The company announced the expansion — and that Canyon County awarded the company a tax exemption, in a Tuesday release.
Based in Grandview, Wash., Milne MicroDried opened its Nampa plant at 8100 E. Executive Ave. in 2011. Today, 69 employees work at the plant, which makes powders and ingredients used by food manufacturers.
The company will invest about $8.5 million in the plant and receive a property tax exemption worth up to $5.4 million in property value in 2017 and 2018. The exemption is worth up to nearly $6.4 million in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The county will tax 25 percent of the value of the investment through the term of the agreement.
The county can recapture taxes that would have been paid during that time if Milne MicroDried does not follow through on its expansion plan.
Nampa Mayor Bob Henry said the deal will help the city build a diverse manufacturing base.
“It’s important for Nampa to help already established industries as they grow to add more employees,” Henry said in the release.
