Customers worry that Bogus Creek sleigh ride business has closed

Customers worry that a local dinner-and-sleigh-ride business has closed and may not be able to honor purchases, according to KIVI-TV.
Bogus Creek Outfitters’ website and Facebook page have been taken down, and its phone number is disconnected. The Nampa TV station quoted a customer who said she tried in vain to contact the business to redeem a gift certificate.
Bogus Creek Outfitters was founded more than two decades ago by Bob LaVelle. LaVelle sold the business in 2011 to Stewart Johnson, according to the Idaho Business Review. At the time, the business employed eight seasonal workers and included six draft horses, two 28-person sleighs and a mobile building, IBR reported.
The Statesman left a message Friday at a phone number for Johnson, but it was not returned.
