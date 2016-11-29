Achievements by Treasure Valley people at work: November-December 2016

To see photos of people in this roster, see the Nov. 16-Dec. 20, 2016, edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine. Click here for the e-edition (subscription required).
Agriculture
Jason Kajkowski has joined United Dairymen of Idaho as vice president of finance. He has 15 years of experience in the internal audit and finance departments of Micron Technology Inc.
Architecture
Matt Geserick has joined LCA Architects, of Boise, as a Level 3 intern architect. Geserick comes from Anchorage, Alaska. He earned his master’s degree in architecture at the University of Idaho.
Alena Horowitz joined LCA Architects as an intern. She holds a bachelor’s degrees in interior design from the University of Idaho. Horowitz is working with the LCA Interior Design Studio as an intern.
Associations
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Idaho elected Tim Haener president for 2016-17. Haener is an executive vice president with J-U-B Engineers Inc., a Boise civil engineering firm.
• • •
Jerry Hastings, of Boise, was elected by the Idaho Society of Professional Land Surveyors as vice president, effective March 9, 2017, for two years. Hastings has 40 years of surveying experience and has been the Ada County surveyor since 2007.
• • •
Four Treasure Valley residents passed the September 2016 certification exam of the Landscape Industry Certified Technician program. They are Ben Hardy, One Grounds Management, Caldwell; Fransisco DeLira, Payette Lawn Care, Payette; Conner McLeod, Terravita Landscape, Boise; and Scott Timson, Boise Parks & Recreation, Boise.
• • •
Kathy Thomson will retire in January 2017 as president and CEO of the Idaho Credit Union League. Thomson joined the league staff in 1973 and was named president/CEO in 2014.
Banking
Stephanie Young has been promoted to business relationship officer at Idaho Central Credit Union. Young has been with ICCU for nine years.
• • •
Christian Griffith has been appointed vice president and commercial agricultural loan officer at the Caldwell branch of D.L. Evans Bank. Griffith has 15 years of banking experience.
• • •
Jeff Johnson has been promoted to retail lending manager for Zions Bank’s Western Idaho Region. He is based at the bank’s Idaho headquarters at Eighth & Main in Downtown Boise. Johnson joined Zions in 2011.
Debby Gibson has joined Zions as a business development officer in the dealer administration and flooring department. She is based at the bank’s Idaho headquarters at Eighth & Main in Downtown Boise. Gibson previously was an account executive with General Motors Financial.
Saul Hernandez has joined Zions as a commercial relationship manager. He is based at the Boise Eagle and Chinden Financial Center at 6176 North Eagle Road. Hernandez has a decade of banking experience.
• • •
Idaho Independent Bank named Melissa Schug a business banking officer in the private/business banking department. Schug has nine years of banking and finance experience.
• • •
Mountain America Credit Union has named Ryan Burrup branch manager for the Eagle branch, which opened in March 2015 at 100 E. Riverside Drive. Burrup has worked with Mountain America since 2012.
Education
University of Idaho civil engineering professor Erik Coats will receive the 2016 Eddy Wastewater Principles/Processes Medal from the Water Environment Federation, a technical and educational organization representing water-quality professionals. Coats runs the university’s Environmental Engineering and Wastewater Resource Recovery Laboratory. He and two co-authors, U of I research scientist Cynthia Brinkman and former graduate student Zach Dobroth, received the award for their research, “EBPR Using Crude Glycerol: Assessing Process Resiliency and Exploring Metabolic Anomalies.”
• • •
Animal scientist Mark McGuire will serve as director of the Idaho Agricultural Experiment Station at the University of Idaho. McGuire, previously the college’s animal and veterinary science department head, began serving as the experiment station’s interim director in August 2015. McGuire will also serve as the college’s associate dean for research.
• • •
Idaho State University researcher James Groome has received a $330,642 grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke for a research project, “Determinants of Sodium Channel Function: Ion Pair Interactions Across Domains.” Groome, an associate professor of biological sciences, runs the Groome Neuroscience Laboratory on the Pocatello campus.
• • •
The Idaho State Board of Education approved the creation of an executive vice president and provost position at Idaho State University, and it appointed Laura Woodworth-Ney, formerly vice president of academic affairs, to the position. Woodworth-Ney began at ISU in 1999 in the Department of History.
• • •
The National Institutes of Health has awarded Idaho State University assistant professor Kirk Hevener a $415,000 grant that might one day lead to the discovery of a new drug to battle the deadly intestinal bacteria Clostridium difficile.
• • •
Idaho State University political science Professor and Chair Donna Lybecker has been selected to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s National Advisory Committee, because of her expertise on international border environmental issues. Lybecker started her two-year term in October.
• • •
Boise State University electrical engineer Hani Mehrpouyan is principal investigator on an effort to open up new swaths of underused wave bands for wireless communication. The project is funded by a three-year, $1.25 million grant from the National Science Foundation, which made grants totaling $12 million to address challenges to public access to the radio spectrum.
• • •
John Goodnow will serve as chairman of the board of the proposed Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine in Meridian. Tracy Farnsworth will serve as president and CEO.
Goodnow has been the CEO of Benefis Health System in Great Falls, Montana, for the past 14 years. Benefis was an early partner of ICOM.
Farnsworth has 25 years of experience in health-care and higher-education leadership. Farnsworth was appointed associate dean of the Kasiska Division of Health Sciences at Idaho State University in 2010.
Financial Services
Key Equipment Finance, an affiliate of KeyCorp, has named Justin Woodward vice president, equipment finance. Woodward, who is based in Boise, has 17 years of financing experience.
Government
Boise Mayor David Bieter has appointed Steve Burgos, an environmental engineer with 20 years of engineering and management experience, to lead the city’s Public Works Department, which has an $88 million budget and 250 employees. Burgos, who manages the department’s environmental division, will take over Dec. 23 upon the retirement of Neal Oldemeyer. Burgos joined the city in 2014.
• • •
The city of Boise and the Boise City/Ada County Continuum of Care recently recognized four property owners and managers with Vibran Communities Awards for helping to bring more mixed-income and affordable housing opportunities to area:
Linda Rodenbach, the chair of the Boise City Ada County Continuum of Care, which is a group of agencies and people who plan and carry out efforts to reduce homelessness.
Michael Brown, a landlord who participates in the Mayor’s Housing and Homeless Roundtable meetings.
Liz Rayssr, a property manager for Parklane Property Management.
Gary Manning, resident manager for Foothills Property Management.
• • •
Robert Skordas has been named deputy regional director for power and infrastructure in the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Pacific Northwest Region, based in Boise. Skordas began Oct. 17, succeeding Terry Kent, who will retire at the end of this year.
Health care
PacificSource Health Plans has promoted Kim Tower to Idaho regional sales director. Tower has 19 years of experience in the health insurance industry.
Insurance
Courtney Mitchell, of, Boise has been named Idaho’s outstanding customer service representative of the year by The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research of Austin, Texas. Mitchell has been employed by Associated Insurance Services since 2010.
Law
Third Judicial District Juvenile Magistrate Judge Dayo Onanubosi has been selected by the Idaho Federation of Families for Children’s Mental Health to receive one of its Outstanding Advocacy Awards for 2016. Onanubosi, who was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, was appointed magistrate judge in 2009.
• • •
Kelly A. Cameron has been named managing partner of Perkins Coie’s Boise office. He succeeds Robert Maynard, managing partner since 2007.
• • •
Don Gray has joined Meuleman Law Group as an associate attorney. Gray graduated from the University of Idaho with law and master’s of architecture degrees.
• • •
Kirk Houston and Clay Karwisch have joined Holland & Hart’s Boise office.
Houston handles bankruptcy and commercial litigation. He received his bachelor’s degree from the College of Idaho and his law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law.
Karwisch handles commercial real estate. He received his bachelor’s degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology and his law degree from the University of Virginia.
Nonprofits
Junior Achievement of Idaho has named Sean Evans president and CEO. Most recently, Evans served as the vice president of sales and marketing for the Idaho Stampede, the Development League affiliate of the NBA’s Utah Jazz. Before that, he had a 20-year career in newspapers, including five years as publisher of the Idaho Business Review in Boise.
• • •
United Way of Treasure Valley has added two board members: Ada County Sheriff Stephen Bartlett and Jill Twedt, associate general counsel at Boise Cascade.
Bartlett has been with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office since 2003 and was appointed sheriff in 2015. Bartlett and his wife, Amanda, live in Meridian.
Twedt has been a practicing attorney in Boise for 13 years.
Real Estate
Mark Johns has joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group’s Eagle office as an agent specializing in residential listings and sales.
• • •
Tracy Kasper was awarded the Idaho Realtor of the Year Award. Kasper owns Silverhawk Realty in Caldwell.
• • •
National Association of Realtors 2017 committee appointments were announced recently. The six Boise Regional Realtors members appointed to national committees are:
Michelle Bailey, Keller Williams Realty Boise: member of the Multiple Listing Issues and Polices Committee.
Kit Fitzgerald, Red Barn Real Estate: vice chair of the Leadership Academy Advisory Group and member of the Realtors Political Action Committee Major Investor Council.
Gail Hartnett, Keller Williams Realty Boise: member of the Realtor Party Member Involvement Committee.
Brenda Kolsen, Woodhouse Group: member of the Professional Development Committee.
Georgia Meacham, Georgia Meacham & Co.: member of the Housing Opportunity Committee and vice chair of the Smart Growth Advisory Board.
Katrina Wehr, Keller Williams Realty Boise: member of the Risk Management Issues Committee.
Julie DeLorenzo of Keller Williams Realty Boise and Carey Farmer of Group One Sotheby’s International Realty will serve as directors on the National Association of Realtors’ board.
Boise Regional Realtors CEO Breanna Vanstrom will serve on NAR’s 2017 Association Executive Young Professionals Network Advisory Board.
Retail
Albertsons Cos., in Boise, has promoted Vice President of Corporate Communications Christine Wilcox to vice president, communications and public affairs. Wilcox succeeds Brian Dowling, who retired this year. Wilcox is an 18-year veteran of Albertsons.
Technology
Kount Inc., a Boise antifraud and risk management business, has added Gordon E. Eubanks to its board of directors. Eubanks has had leadership roles at Oblix Inc. and Symantec and has served on the boards of Blue Crew, Concur Technologies, and Solera Networks.
Utilities
At Suez, formerly United Water, in Boise:
Justy Thomas has been promoted to human resource specialist. Thomas joined Suez in 2013.
Stephanie Raddatz, outreach/education coordinator, was elected trustee at large of the Pacific Northwest Section of the American Water Works Association. She will serve a two-year term.
• • •
Idaho Power has recognized employees with 25 or more years of service:
Randy Ellsworth was hired Sept. 16, 1976, as a mail truck driver in Pocatello and now works as a construction inspector in Boise.
Keith Haga was hired Aug. 24, 1981, as an electrician’s helper on a substation crew and now works as a communication tech in Boise.
Bret Beck was hired Sept. 8, 1981, as a mail truck driver in Pocatello and now works as a trouble work lineman in Boise.
Jim Jauregui was hired July 23, 1982, as a residential energy auditor in Boise, rehired Jan. 29, 1984, as an energy management rep in Twin Falls and now works as a market segment coordinator in Boise.
Mark Haggerty was hired Aug. 4, 1986, as a customer service rep in Nampa and now works as an IT business systems consultant in Boise.
Brent Kimball was hired Aug. 12, 1991, as a custodian in Boise and now works as a meter tech in Boise.
Frank Mynar was hired Sept. 16, 1991, as a GIS analyst in Boise and now works as a senior GIS analyst in Boise.
Stacy Mason was hired Feb. 13, 1989, as a temporary clerk in Meridian, hired full time permanent May 29, 1993, and now works as a service specialist in Boise.
Teresa Viker was hired Aug. 28, 1991, as a paralegal in Boise and now works as a senior legal professional in Boise.
• • •
Idaho Power announced the retirements of Dennis Allen, 26 years; Teresa Hangartner, 20 years; Santos Rodriquez, 42 years; Dave Deeds, 33 years; Louisa Irigoyen, 13 years; Dale Koger, 32 years; Dan Schledewitz, 44 years; Robert Smith Jr., 42 years; and Scott Wall, 27 years.
