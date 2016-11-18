Treasure Valley business calendar, week of Nov. 21

Tuesday, Nov. 22
Doing Business with the Federal Government: 9 to 11 a.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Learn about the Small Business Administration’s government contracting certifications, as well as the many resources available through the Idaho Procurement Technical Assistance Center (Idaho PTAC) to help small businesses interested in selling to government agencies. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Money Making Marketing: Reach, Keep and Grow Your Customer Base: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 8th & Main building, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Find out how to create a strategic marketing plan and implement low-cost or no-cost tactics for your business. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Sales Strategies: Delivering a Profitable Presentation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 8th & Main building, 800 W. Main St., Boise, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Concentrates on the development and delivery of an effective sales presentation and a sales plan to compel your target market to buy from you. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Business After Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. at Stein Distributing Co., 601 N. Phillippi St., Boise. Free to Boise Chamber members, $10 nonmembers (pay at the door). No RSVP needed. Go to boisechamber.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Business Basics: Noon to 1 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Discusses where and how to use research to build a business plan and the importance of starting a business with a sturdy foundation. Topics covered include: self-evaluation, choosing a legal structure, building a business plan and preparing for a lender. Workshop is held first Tuesday of the month. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Inside Secrets to Funding Your Business: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 8th & Main building, 800 W. Main St., Boise, 800 W. Main St., Boise. In-depth discussion and review of how to obtain funds for acquisitions, start-up, expansion and working capital. Strong emphasis placed on financial statement analysis, projections, cash flow, and successfully presenting your request to a lender. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Market Research Made Easy: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 8th & Main building, 800 W. Main St., Boise, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Learn to identify, explore and evaluate market opportunities; get comfortable using online research resources; learn how to calculate demand “in the field” using surveys, interviews, focus groups and more; create customer profiles for your target market; and develop your value proposition. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Business Fundamentals Workshop: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Information essential to starting or growing a small business. Presentations by experts in accounting, law, banking and social media. Workshop is held second Saturday of the month. $75. Call 334-1696 or go to treasurevalley.score.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Smart StartUp Workshop: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 8th & Main building, 800 W. Main St., Boise, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Receive the tools to determine if your business idea is viable; do market research, breakeven analysis and competitive investigation; prepare a unique value proposition; understand types of legal structures; identify key resource partners; and create a funding plan. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
CEO Speaker Series: Noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Featuring Dr. David Pate, St. Luke’s Health System. $30 Boise Chamber members, $40 nonmembers. Register at boisechamber.org.
#Marketing: The Power of Social Media: Noon to 1 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Introduction to contemporary social networking services and tools for small businesses from setup to integration. Demonstrations of real time social networking tools and services are provided if time allows. Workshop is held second Tuesday of the month. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Thursday, Dec. 15
LinkedIn Strategies: Managing Your Brand: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 8th & Main building, 800 W. Main St., Boise, 800 W. Main St., Boise. In-depth discussion of online networking and how to establish your reputation as a thought leader and subject matter expert. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Financing Your Small Business: Noon to 1 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Discusses a range of finance options small businesses have and how to prepare you and your business when approaching commercial lenders. Workshop is held third Tuesday of the month. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Compiled by Michelle Jenkins. To submit a calendar listing, go to events.idahostatesman.com and click on “Add event.” Items must be received 10 days in advance. All submissions become the property of the Statesman.
