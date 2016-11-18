Rick’s Press Room to change name, owners

Rick’s Press Room Grill and Bar will soon have a new name and new owners.
“As many who know us have understood, my wife Julie and I have always had a plan to own and operate our restaurant for no more that 10 years till our daughter Abbey went on to college,” Rick Valenzuela said in an email to the Idaho Statesman. “Well, that time has come, and we are pleased to announce that we are turning over the reigns of our location to our good friends for almost 20 years, Paul and Calleen Sitz, and their hand-picked chef Mark Neeley, who has also been a friend for almost 20 years.”
After Rick’s Press Room serves its last meal on New Year’s Eve, the eatery will become Pauley’s Bar Room, the email said.
The restaurant at 130 E. Idaho St. in Meridian is one of six in Idaho to be featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” the announcement noted.
“We sincerely thank all for the support we have had over the past years and will miss many of our restaurant family,” the announcement said.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @IDS_Audrey
Comments