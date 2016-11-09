Simplot’s big new Boise building is ready for workers to move in

Starting Nov. 21, J.R. Simplot Co. will begin moving 650 employees to its new Downtown headquarters, between Front, Myrtle, 9th and 11th streets.
Employees will migrate to the new headquarters in six waves, ending Jan. 23, Simplot spokesman Josh Jordan said. The new building shares a campus with the multi-use Jack’s Urban Meeting Place, built by the J.R. Simplot Family Foundation and completed about a year ago.
About 300 employees will migrate from Simplot’s headquarters of more than 40 years, One Capital Center, located two blocks north on Main Street. About 350 employees will move from several Boise locations, Jordan said.
Simplot now houses its 200 Food Group employees off South Federal way in east Boise. Those employees and information-technology workers will move to the headquarters, bringing all Boise employees except the Plant Sciences division Downtown.
The nine-story, 265,000-square-foot headquarters has a gray facade designed to look like crop fields. The site also has a 60,000-square-foot annex containing labs to develop and test products.
