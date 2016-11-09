Simplot’s big new Boise building is ready for workers to move in

1:30 What Idahoans would say to America's new president Pause

1:48 Election 2016: Idaho voters have their say

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

1:43 Presidential outcome brings out 'poor losers' and 'classless winners'

1:45 Boise State football practice - Nov. 8, 2016

1:14 A new geothermal sculpture for Boise State

0:52 Eagle, Mountain View football players weigh in on rematch

9:28 Co-offensive coordinator Zak Hill and his return to Hawaii

10:00 Bryan Harsin believes Jake Roh is ready to shine