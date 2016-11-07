Idaho’s gas prices are 7th-highest in the nation. Here’s why they will drop.

Idahoans are paying an average of $2.46 per gallon of gasoline in November, up five cents from the previous month and a quarter more than the national average, according to AAA Idaho. But Idaho drivers can expect prices to fall soon.
Gas prices usually decline in the fall as drivers travel less and stations switch to winter fuel grades that cost less to produce, AAA Idaho Matthew Conde said in a release.
That historic price plunge is behind schedule this year due to an unexpected combination of pipeline and refinery issues as well as uncertainty about future oil production, Conde said.
However, the price for West Texas intermediate oil has dropped by more than $6 a barrel during the past two weeks, which should translate to a drop of more than 14 cents per gallon in Idaho, Conde said.
“Barring additional supply pressure regionally, Idahoans should see a welcome discount on gas prices heading into the holiday season,” Conde said.
Zach Kyle
