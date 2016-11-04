Calendar of Treasure Valley business events, Nov. 7-Dec. 20

Tuesday, Nov. 8
Boise Metro Chamber’s 2016 Economic Summit: 8 to 10 a.m. at Boise Centre East, 195 S. Capitol Blvd. Keynote speaker is Bill Conerly, Conerly Consulting LLC. $35 members, $45 nonmembers, includes breakfast. Register to Mike Swain at mswain@boisechamber.org or 472-5212.
#Marketing: The Power of Social Media: Noon to 1 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Introduction to contemporary social networking services and tools for small businesses from setup to integration. Demonstrations of real time social networking tools and services are provided if time allows. Workshop is held second Tuesday of the month. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce Business Education Series: Ethics for Managers: Business Aha! Tips and Cases: 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Boise Metro Chamber, Lower Level Conference Center, 250 S. 5th St. Free for members, $35 nonmembers. Register to Andrea Vlassis-Zahn at avlassiszahn@boisechamber.org or 472-5259.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Business After Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. at SERVPRO of Boise and SERVPRO of Meridian / Star / Eagle, 5090 N. Sawyer Ave., Garden City. Free to Boise Metro Chamber members, $10 nonmembers (pay at door). No RSVP needed. Go to boisechamber.org.
“The Basics of Chinese Business Etiquette”: 6 p.m. at the Legacy Pointe Room, Idaho Water Center, 322 E. Front St., Boise. Instructor and Chinese business expert Sharon Wei will provide an overview of Chinese business etiquette, including historical background and concepts, use of appropriate language terms and phrases, as well as the do’s and don’ts when conducting business in China. Go to uidaho.edu/class/confucius-institute/china-in-the-treasure-valley.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Business Fundamentals Workshop: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Information essential to starting or growing a small business. Presentations by experts in accounting, law, banking and social media. Workshop is held second Saturday of the month. $75. Call 334-1696 or go to treasurevalley.score.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
KBOI Business Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. “Education, Innovation & Technology: Can they co-exist?” presented by Northwest Nazarene University professor Eric Kellerer. Go to idahobusinessleague.com.
Donuts and Democracy: 9 to 10 a.m. at Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. Panel discussion on transportation planning. Go to boisechamber.org.
Success Seminar “How to Get Paid for What You Do”: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Presented by Connie Runia, co-owner of On Behalf, an outsource A/R Company. Go to idahobusinessleague.com.
Financing Your Small Business: Noon to 1 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Discusses a range of finance options small businesses have and how to prepare you and your business when approaching commercial lenders. Workshop is held third Tuesday of the month. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
League Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Guest speaker is CEO John V. Evans, Jr., a great-grandson of the founder David Lloyd Evans. Go to idahobusinessleague.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Doing Business with the Federal Government: 9 to 11 a.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Learn about the Small Business Administration’s government contracting certifications, as well as the many resources available through the Idaho Procurement Technical Assistance Center (Idaho PTAC) to help small businesses interested in selling to government agencies. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Money Making Marketing: Reach, Keep and Grow Your Customer Base: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zions Bank Business Resource Center, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Find out how to create a strategic marketing plan and implement low-cost or no-cost tactics for your business. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Business Basics: Noon to 1 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Discusses where and how to use research to build a business plan and the importance of starting a business with a sturdy foundation. Topics covered include: self-evaluation, choosing a legal structure, building a business plan and preparing for a lender. Workshop is held first Tuesday of the month. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Doing Business with the Federal Government: 9 to 11 a.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Learn about the Small Business Administration’s government contracting certifications, as well as the many resources available through the Idaho Procurement Technical Assistance Center (Idaho PTAC) to help small businesses interested in selling to government agencies. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
