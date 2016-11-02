Boise area 1st in nation for construction jobs growth

The steady stream of groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings in the Treasure Valley during the past year has landed the Boise metro area at the top of a new national ranking.
With 24 percent job growth between September 2015 and September 2016, Boise’s construction industry grew more than any other metro area in the country.
23,100 Construction jobs in Boise area, September 2016
18,600 Construction jobs in Boise area, September 2015
The latest rankings, from the Associated General Contractors of America, show Boise added about 4,500 construction jobs year over year.
The group said in a release that construction spending has been in a holding pattern nationally.
“Overall, the employment picture for construction workers is positive — the number of metro areas adding construction jobs in the past year was more than triple the number that lost jobs,” said Ken Simonson, the association’s chief economist. “But contractors in many of the metros with stagnant or shrinking headcounts might have hired more workers if there were enough with construction skills. Meanwhile, public projects are dwindling in many areas because of sluggish federal and state spending.”
