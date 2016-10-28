Boise State unveils solar charging station for devices

An idea hatched by two Boise State University employees led to creation of a new gadget charging station on campus powered by solar panels.
Located near Albertsons Library, the outdoor charging station provides 15 receptacles to charge phones, laptops and other devices using 120-volt outlets and USB ports. All campus-goers are welcome to use the station for free.
It was the idea of Barb Beagles, interim director, and Trent Reagan, electrical foreman, both from Facilities Operations and Maintenance.
The station includes four, 160-watt solar panels on the roof, as well as batteries for power storage and two digital video screens for promotional messaging.
The charging station concept was one of nine submitted by two Facilities Operations and Maintenance employees, Interim Director Barb Beagles and Electrical Foreman Trent Reagan, as part of the university’s Campus Operations Employee Design Initiative.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @IDS_ZachKyle
Comments