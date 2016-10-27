Boise developer scales down Downtown townhomes

A year ago, Boise developer David Hale planned on building townhomes priced at more than $400,000 on Idaho Street between 16th and 17th streets, sharing a block with the Cabana Inn.
The project stalled when Hale, who developed The Linen Building, The Modern Hotel and more pieces of the nearby, six-block Linen District in 2005, struggled to presell townhomes.
So Hale said he scaled down the project, settling on 1,500-square-foot townhomes with two bedrooms and bathrooms starting at $329,900. He broke ground this week on a nine-townhome building and plans to build a second six-townhouse building on the site.
“I was originally going after a modern, industrial warehouse type product that you see in larger cities,” Hale said. “It’s a product we don’t have in Boise yet. Boise wasn’t ready for it.”
Townhomes are similar to condos in that multiple properties share a single building. However, townhome owners own not only their living space, but the ground under it and yard space. Condo owners own only their living space.
Hale remains bullish on building the first Downtown townhomes. Each two-story townhome floor plan can be altered to add a third bbedroom and bathroom.. Each includes a detached, one-vehicle garage and an additional off-street parking spot.
The site is in the North Boise area of the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service, where the median price for a single-family home was $353,200 in September.
Hale said he’s building the townhouses to provide affordable alternatives to Downtown condos that are either new or under construction, most of which are priced higher.
“I’ve been building townhomes here in Boise for the last 20 years,” Hale said. “I don’t see any risk in it. Compared to a condo, a buyer can own their dirt, and the opportunity to offer a garage in Downtown is huge.”
Hale said he hopes that the first nine townhouses will increase interest for higher-priced units he had originally planned when he builds the six-unit building.
The original design had similar floor plans but had higher ceilings, security cameras, automated lights and other electronics,and costlier materials for outdoor patios and privacy walls.
He plans to complete the nine-townhouse building in six to eight months and to break ground on the six-unit building next spring.
