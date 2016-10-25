Charles Hummel discusses the role of architecture

Renowned Boise architect Charles F. Hummel, 91, died in his sleep the week of Oct. 16, 2016, his family said. He was the third generation involved in his grandfather's respected Idaho firm, and helped shape much of this city's current look. Here are comments he made for a 2003 Idaho Public Television show, “Designing Idaho.” Read an interview with Hummel done for that show here: http://idahoptv.org/outdoors/shows/designingidaho/hummelinterview.html