Charles Hummel discusses the role of architecture

Renowned Boise architect Charles F. Hummel, 91, died in his sleep the week of Oct. 16, 2016, his family said. He was the third generation involved in his grandfather's respected Idaho firm, and helped shape much of this city's current look. Here are comments he made for a 2003 Idaho Public Television show, “Designing Idaho.” Read an interview with Hummel done for that show here: http://idahoptv.org/outdoors/shows/designingidaho/hummelinterview.html
Idaho Public Television

Business

Tamarack homeowners buy ski resort

Tamarack Municipal Association purchased the financially troubled Tamarack Resort, ensuring the resort will be open to skiers this winter. Valley County, which was owed back taxes for ski lifts, the unfinished lodge and other pieces of the resort, had scheduled to auction those pieces on next week. In a video announcing the purchase, resort General Manager Brad Larsen said Tamarack plans to open to skiers Dec. 9.

Business

Albertsons employees step up to help Louisiana coworkers

Boise-based Albertsons created this video to share what the company's Baton Rouge-area employees were going through in August, when record rainfall caused massive flooding. The floods left many of Albertsons' Louisiana employees without homes. CEO Bob Miller traveled down to the stores to meet affected workers and pushed a company-wide effort to help them.

