Gov. Otter departs Friday for China trade mission

Gov. Butch Otter will return to China, where a 2012 trade mission helped land business partnerships for several Idaho companies.
Otter departs Friday and will work as a go-between for Idaho companies in Beijing and Shanghai and Guangzhou before returning six days later on Nov. 5.
Otter’s party will include state officials and representatives from the Idaho potato and wheat commissions, Idaho Milk Products, Glanbia Nutritionals, Melaleuca, PakSense, Standlee Premium, Western Forage and the University of Idaho.
The Idaho Department of Commerce organizes trade missions. Otter’s recent trade missions include trips to Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Cuba, South Korea, Russia, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.
Moscow biotech company BioTracking was one of the companies landing deals during Otter’s 2012 trade mission to Russia. The company told the Statesman after the trip they signed a contract to sell pregnancy tests to Shanghai Bright Dairy Co. that wouldn’t have happened without the trade mission.
