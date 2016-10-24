Bogus plans job fair, other efforts to hire 500 workers for the season

Hiring will take place over the next 30 days and include full-time, part-time, and weekend positions, according to a Monday news release from Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area.
A job fair is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at J.R. Simplot Lodge. Most of the job openings are posted on the Bogus website.
This will be the 74th winter season for the nonprofit recreation area, which employees 37 year-round staff in addition to the seasonal workers.
“We are looking for friendly, hardworking individuals who are excited about joining the Bogus Basin team,” said Brad Wilson, general manager. “Free skiing is a great perk that all employees have the opportunity to enjoy.”
Available positions include ski and snowboard instructors, chair riders, day care attendants, lift operators, ski school sales clerks, ski patrol, plow drivers, parking lot attendants and workers in the ticket office and rental shop.
Also, Bogus seeks a director of Nordic operations to manage the Frontier Point Lodge and education center.
