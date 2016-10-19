Animal Planet show Thursday features Kuna football player, local doctor

St. Luke’s pediatric critical-care doctor Derrick Dauplaise and his patient, Kuna football player Elijah Minnick, will be featured on a medical documentary this week.
The episode of documentary “Monsters Inside Me” is scheduled to air 10 p.m. Thursday on Animal Planet, according to a St. Luke’s news release.
The episode tells the story of how Minnick and his twin brother, Jonah, became sick with the flu. Jonah recovered. Elijah did not; soon, he was on the brink of organ failure.
Dauplaise and the St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit staff saved the 17-year-old, the news release said.
