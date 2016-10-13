Uber competitor Lyft launches Boise ridesharing service today

Lyft, a smartphone app-based ridesharing service, announced its drivers will begin accepting fares in the Treasure Valley today at noon.
The service will be available in the Valley as well as in Boise, Adams, Valley, Washington, Payette, Gem and Elmore counties, depending on driver availability, a Lyft spokeswoman said.
Lyft did not disclose how many drivers are signed up in the Boise market. Two weeks ago, Uber driver Ross Jones said that he was excited about the prospect of switching to Lyft, saying it paid better.
“It will catch on here, and I’m sure the competition will make things better for drivers and keep prices in check for everyone,” Jones said.
New Lyft passengers can receive $5 off of their first ride by entering promotion code “LYFTINBOI” into their app.
