Tamarack homeowners buy ski resort

Tamarack Municipal Association purchased the financially troubled Tamarack Resort, ensuring the resort will be open to skiers this winter. Valley County, which was owed back taxes for ski lifts, the unfinished lodge and other pieces of the resort, had scheduled to auction those pieces on next week. In a video announcing the purchase, resort General Manager Brad Larsen said Tamarack plans to open to skiers Dec. 9.