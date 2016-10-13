Business Insider columnist Mark Daly on workers' readiness for retirement

Karl Bennion of Boise is one of the heart patients at St. Luke's cardiac rehabilitation center in Meridian. The center is among the St. Luke's initiatives to improve patient outcomes, contributing to its recent five-star Medicare rating.
Bart Hill, a former ER doctor who now oversees quality at St. Luke's Health System, says hospital safety is a priority. The performance of St. Luke's in the Treasure Valley recently earned it a five-star Medicare rating. Hill says getting everyone on board to follow protocols and rules is to start with a personal question, "What is your why?"
For many it's a Saturday tradition, for some it's a way save money or find a bargain. But everyone at the Main Auction in Boise will greet you with a smile as the bidding starts each Saturday like it has for over 70 years.
Matthew Oppenheimer had to move to create Remitly. Now in Seattle, the 34-year-old Boise native is running his first startup — a financial technology business that currently handles more than $1 billion a year in transactions for hundreds of thousands of customers sending money home to the Philippines, Mexico and other countries.