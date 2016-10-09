Treasure Valley business calendar, Oct. 11-19

Tuesday, Oct. 11
Breaking Barriers: Idaho Local Government Economic Development Summit: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Provides local government officials and businesses in Idaho information to help overcome the political, administrative, economic and structural barriers to effective economic development. $95, includes light refreshments, lunch and evening reception. Register at uirsvp.com.
Sales Strategies: Delivering a Profitable Presentation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zions Bank Business Resource Center, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Concentrates on the development and delivery of an effective sales presentation and a sales plan to compel your target market to buy from you. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Idaho Business League monthly luncheon: Networking at 10 a.m., seminars at 10:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Keynote speaker Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett will present “Law, Order and Commerce.” He will give a brief overview of the department and then launch into the challenges facing Ada County, Idaho and the nation. Free for IBL members, $35 guests. RSVP to 323-4464, league@idahobusinessleague.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Boise Metro Chamber’s 133rd Annual Gala Dinner: 6 to 9:15 p.m. at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Featuring Mara Liasson, correspondent for National Public Radio and contributor to Fox News Channel. $100 members, $150 nonmembers. Register at boisechamber.org.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Buy Idaho’s 30th Anniversary Celebration: 11 a.m. at Boise Centre East, 850 N. Front St. Opens with a trade show featuring more than 30 Buy Idaho members showcasing Idaho products and services, followed by a luncheon at noon with keynote speaker Gov. Butch Otter. Event continues with workshops and breakout sessions, and at 4 p.m. the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting to kick off a networking reception with a no-host bar, appetizers and music. Trade show, workshops and reception are free to attend. Tickets to the luncheon are $25 through Sept. 30 and $35 in October. Call 343-2582 or go to buyidaho.org/celebrate30.
LinkedIn Strategies: Managing Your Brand: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zions Bank Business Resource Center, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Discussion of online networking and how to establish your reputation as a thought leader and subject-matter expert. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Friday, Oct. 14
Building Bridges: Creating a Culture of Inclusion: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zions Bank, 17th floor, 890 W. Main St., Boise. Partner with the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and focus on building a business community that fosters respect for human dignity and diversity in the workplace. $40. Call 345-0304 or go to wassmuthcenter.org/events.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Idaho Freedom Foundation, University of Idaho Forum: 7 p.m. at the University of Idaho, Idaho Law and Justice Learning Center, 514 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Two esteemed doctors will debate Medicaid expansion: Dr. John M. Livingston, a retired U.S. Navy trauma surgeon, will offer alternatives to expansion, and Dr. Kenneth Krell, director of critical care at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, will advocate for expansion. Go to idahofreedom.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Ada County Highway District Candidate Forum: 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Boise Metro Chamber offices, 250 S. 5th St. Go to boisechamber.org.
