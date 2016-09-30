Treasure Valley business calendar, Oct. 3-Nov. 12

Wednesday, Oct. 5
Smart StartUp Workshop: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zions Bank Business Resource Center, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Receive the tools to: determine if your business idea is viable; do market research, breakeven analysis and competitive investigation; prepare a unique value proposition; understand types of legal structures; identify key resource partners; create a funding plan. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Boise Networking Mixer: 5 to 8 p.m. at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Join the Network of Executive Women and Idaho Women in Leadership for an evening of networking and learning about each organization. $20 at newonline.org/event/BOISE_MIXER, $30 for on-site registration.
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8
DevOps Days: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Two days of education and interaction with a variety of industry leaders in the DevOps movement from companies like Google, Microsoft, CA, HPE, NASA, Netflix, etc. $125. Go to devopsdays.org/events/2016-boise/welcome.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Breaking Barriers: Idaho Local Government Economic Development Summit: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Provides local government officials and businesses in Idaho information to help overcome the political, administrative, economic and structural barriers to effective economic development. $95, includes light refreshments, lunch and evening reception. Register at uirsvp.com.
Sales Strategies: Delivering a Profitable Presentation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zions Bank Business Resource Center, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Concentrates on the development and delivery of an effective sales presentation and a sales plan to compel your target market to buy from you. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Boise Metro Chamber’s 133rd Annual Gala Dinner: 6 to 9:15 p.m. at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Featuring Mara Liasson, correspondent for National Public Radio and contributor to Fox News Channel. $100 members, $150 nonmembers. Register at boisechamber.org.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Buy Idaho’s 30th Anniversary Celebration: 11 a.m. at Boise Centre East, 850 N. Front St. Opens with a trade show featuring more than 30 Buy Idaho members showcasing Idaho products and services, followed by a luncheon at noon with keynote speaker Gov. Butch Otter. Event continues with workshops and breakout sessions, and at 4 p.m. the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting to kick off a networking reception with a no-host bar, appetizers and music. Trade show, workshops and reception are free to attend. Tickets to the luncheon are $25 through Sept. 30 and $35 in October. Call 343-2582 or go to buyidaho.org/celebrate30.
LinkedIn Strategies: Managing Your Brand: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zions Bank Business Resource Center, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Discussion of online networking and how to establish your reputation as a thought leader and subject-matter expert. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Friday, Oct. 14
Building Bridges: Creating a Culture of Inclusion: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zions Bank, 17th floor, 890 W. Main St., Boise. Partner with the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and focus on building a business community that fosters respect for human dignity and diversity in the workplace. $40. Call 345-0304 or go to wassmuthcenter.org/events.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Idaho Freedom Foundation, University of Idaho Forum: 7 p.m. at the University of Idaho, Idaho Law and Justice Learning Center, 514 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Two esteemed doctors will debate Medicaid expansion: Dr. John M. Livingston, a retired U.S. Navy trauma surgeon, will offer alternatives to expansion, and Dr. Kenneth Krell, director of critical care at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, will advocate for expansion. Go to idahofreedom.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Ada County Highway District Candidate Forum: 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Boise Metro Chamber offices, 250 S. 5th St. Go to boisechamber.org.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Market Research Made Easy: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zions Bank Business Resource Center, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Identify, explore and evaluate market opportunities; get comfortable using online research resources; learn how to calculate demand "in the field" using surveys, interviews, focus groups; create customer profiles for your target market; develop your value proposition. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
City Center Plaza Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at City Center Plaza, 195 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Free. Call 489-3668.
Business After Hours and Trade Show: 5 to 7 p.m. at Cloverdale Funeral Home, Cemetery and Cremation, 1200 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise. Multiple Treasure Valley chambers are invited for food, entertainment and networking. Free for Boise Metro Chamber members, $10 nonmembers (pay at the door). No RSVP needed. Go to boisechamber.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Professional Development Day: 8 a.m. at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Features opportunities to interact with key executives from some of Idaho’s top privately held companies as well as with other young professionals. Attendees will also take part in the luncheon recognizing Idaho’s top 100 privately held businesses. $100 per person, $95 for Boise Young Professionals members, includes continental breakfast, luncheon and social hour (4 p.m.). Register at idahostatesman.com/prodevday.
Inside Secrets to Funding Your Business: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zions Bank Business Resource Center, 800 W. Main St., Boise. In-depth discussion and review of how to obtain funds for acquisitions, start-up, expansion and working capital. Strong emphasis placed on financial statement analysis, projections, cash flow, and successfully presenting your request to a lender. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Idaho Public Purchasing Association Reverse Vendor Trade Show: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Jordan Ballroom, Student Union Building, Boise State University. Encourages vendors to meet and talk directly to purchasing officials from various government agencies. Vendors, suppliers, contractors, and other service providers from across the state circulate from agency to agency and provide information about their products/services to the appropriate procurement representatives. In return, the procurement representatives provide valuable information about how to do business with their agency. $60. Call 391-7304 or go to nigp-idaho.org.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Business Fundamentals Workshop: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Information essential to starting or growing a small business. Presentations by experts in accounting, law, banking and social media. Workshop is held second Saturday of the month. $75. Call 334-1696 or go to treasurevalley.score.org.
