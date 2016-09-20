High school student opens Boise scooter shop

Dason Lock has added one extracurricular activity to his senior year in high school: running a storefront business.
At 17 years old, the Boise resident opened Veronica Scooter Rentals at 1502 S. Vista Ave., near the Vista and Overland Road intersection. The shop opened in May.
Rentals cost $15 per hour on weekdays — Tuesday through Thursday — and $20 per hour on Friday and Saturday. Rentals are available by appointment only on Sunday.
Veronica Scooter Works — named after Lock’s own scooter, “Veronica” — was busy this summer. About every other weekend, all eight of the store’s scooters would be rented, he said. Business has “died down a bit” since school went back into session, he said.
Lock partly got the idea from his father, David Lock, who operated a bicycle rental business.
It isn’t Lock’s first business venture. He also ran, and continues to run, a scooter-repair shop. He started Veronica Scooter Works in the winter of 2014, in a three-car garage in Nampa. His first customer, from a Craigslist ad, was a man Lock estimated to be in his 80s.
When the customer picked up the repaired scooter, “seeing that big grin on his face ... just made me feel good that I could do a service like that,” Lock said.
He continues to do scooter repair along with rentals, he said.
The high school senior had attended Vallivue High School in Caldwell. Last year, as a junior, he “got tired of sitting and listening to a teacher lecture all day long,” he said.
So, Lock enrolled in an online learning program through the Mountain Home-based Richard McKenna Charter School, so that he could spend more of his days working on his projects.
Lock works at the shop during the day and does school work at night, he said.
To open the Vista shop, Lock used his own savings and took a loan from a family friend. The inventory alone cost $10,000 for all the scooters, which he purchased from a business that was closing. Other startup costs ran between $7,000 and $10,000, he estimated.
He plans to keep the store going for at least a few years, he said. Aside from running a profitable shop, Lock said he hopes to “get a friendly scooter community rolling in Boise.”
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @IDS_Audrey
Comments