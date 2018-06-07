Developer's plan for a small subdivision sparks fight over growth in Boise's City Hall

Marisa Keith is one of the main opponents of the proposed Sabana subdivision. Here, she stands at the boundary of her own five acres. The empty swath of green behind her is where 11 townhouses, 11 single family homes and three duplexes have been planned. "I am not opposed to this property being developed," Keith wrote the city, "but I would like it developed at a lower density without the townhouses and duplexes and something that more closely fits the existing neighborhood." Maria L. La Ganga mlaganga@idahostatesman.com