More movie theaters. Cushy reclining seats. Eagle Road will go further upscale.

Frustrated Eagle Road commuters will have two new options for cooling their heels until the traffic abates.
Luxe Reel Theatre, a higher-end relative of the Boise-based movie chain, plans to open a venue in fall 2019 near the TSheets headquarters at Colchester Drive in Eagle. And The Village at Meridian said Wednesday that it will get a second theater, along with upgraded seats and sound equipment in its current one.
Reel’s promised luxury theater “is not the same dollar house they’ve operated in the Valley currently,” said Paul Stephens, senior development partner with Hawkins Cos. in Boise. Instead, it will screen first-run movies, unlike many of its other theaters, and “it will be all recliner seating.”
Hawkins owns the 25-acre development called The Bridges at Lakemoor, where Luxe Reel Theatre expects to break ground toward the end of the year. Reel Theatre and Luxe Reel Theatre are owned by Casper Management. The Boise company did not respond to several requests for comment. Luxe Reel Theatre also is opening a movie house in downtown Caldwell in coming weeks.
The increasingly tony offerings along one of the busiest roads in Ada County are no accident. In an effort to entice high-end tenants to its mixed-use development, Hawkins’ sales brochures boast of the rapidly growing area’s wealth.
The average annual household income within a one-mile radius of the development is $109,240, according to a demographic analysis commissioned by the company in late 2017. Within three miles it is $97,866, and five miles, $83,395.
“High incomes are an important factor for this development,” Stephens said Wednesday. “I go to The Village for my movies. I love what Cinema West has done. Their upgrade is a direct result of our sign going up, in my opinion. It’s a little coincidental. … I don’t blame them. They even see there’s a demand for more screens. Why wouldn’t they want to capture that instead of having it go to a competitor?”
Cinema West, based in Petaluma, California, operates the theater at The Village. The new venue will be built as part of the shopping center’s Phase 2 expansion.
“Upcoming developments include upgrading the existing Village Cinema auditoriums with electric reclining seats, making the cinema the first in Idaho to offer this amenity,” the shopping center said in a news release Wednesday, “and expanding the immersive Dolby Atmos Sound … to more auditoriums in the existing cinema complex.”
Neither Cinema West, CenterCal Properties, which owns and operates The Village, nor Luxe Reel offered details about the theaters to come. Officials from The Village and Cinema West did not respond to requests for comment.
Stephens said he did not believe that Luxe Reel planned to have a sit-down restaurant as part of its proposed theater.
Stephens said he does not view The Bridges as competition for The Village. His complex currently has one office building. TSheets, the digital time-sheet maker recently bought by Intuit, occupies the bottom two floors and will move into the top floor in July for a total of 65,000 square feet.
Another office building is in the offing, along with at least one restaurant. And an organic grocery story “has shown significant interest,” Stephens said.
The Village offers restaurants, retail, arcades and other amenities and bills itself as "the perfect gathering place for friends and families."
“The Village is its own unique setting,” Stephens said. “I think Eagle is lacking in quality restaurants, office space, retail, entertainment." The Bridges will serve"Eagle, West Boise, North Meridian and Star. … There’s a gap. We’re trying to fill that demand.”
Comments