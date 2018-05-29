A historic Boise home for pregnant teens finally has buyers. Here's what they plan

Ron McDonough, right, and George Cooper, left, are two of the partners buying the block where the Booth Home is located in Boise's North End. They plan to convert the 97-year-old main building, the former Booth Marian Pritchett School Program for Pregnant and Parenting Teens, into two condominiums. The rest of the property will be subdivided into home plots with the goal of keeping as many trees as possible.