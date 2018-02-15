AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

More Videos

Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone

Student reporter interviews classmates hiding from gunman in Florida high school

President Donald Trump said he would make a trip to Parkland, Florida after the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. About four minutes into his address to the nation, he spoke directly to "America's children" telling them that those who felt scared and alone are "never alone" and that there are people who care about them. Trump encouraged those kids to ask for help.

David Hogg, a senior and student reporter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, recorded interviews with some of his classmates on February 14 as they were hiding from an active shooter in the school. Hogg told the Sun Sentinel, a newspaper he told Storyful he volunteers with, that he heard gunshots during a science class, followed by a fire alarm going off. After initially trying to run away, Hogg was gathered with other students in a classroom by a culinary instructor. While there, he interviewed fellow students about what was happening, and about their views on gun control.At least 17 people were killed in the attack. The suspect, a former student, was detained by police.

Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter.

Teachers and staff at Saint Mary's Catholic School were touched by a show of support from parents on Valentine's Day. The community is coming together amid turmoil over the arrest of the Rev. W. Thomas Faucher.

The animals at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary were a little confused when offered beautiful red roses for Valentine’s Day on February 14. In the adorable video, keepers said: “We went around and asked our animals the question… ‘Will you be my Valentine?’ and whilst most said yes, some politely declined. Valentine’s Day isn’t for everyone and that’s ok with us.”