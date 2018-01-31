One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck

More Videos

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

Amazon unveils 'Spheres' green space in Seattle

Rep. Joe Kennedy III delivers Democratic response to State of the Union

Trump opens first State of the Union declaring a mission to make America great again for 'all Americans'

Trump targets MS-13 gang in call for immigration reform in State of the Union

NASA explains the rare lunar trifecta coming January 31: the 'Super Blue Blood Moon'

Ronald Reagan invited a guest to the State of the Union. Then every other president followed.

Idaho man's herding dog fetches $30,000 at big-time livestock show

AP: State of our union by the numbers

This home doesn't look like a shipping container, but it was built from one

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

A woman flying from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport on January 28 had her request to bring her emotional support animal on board declined by United Airlines – her support animal was a peacock. The Jet Set reported the woman purchased a second ticket for the animal and tried to board her flight, but was unsuccessful. This video shows the peacock standing on the shoulder of the passenger as she walks through the doors of the terminal. In a statement, United Airlines said the traveller was told three times prior to arriving at the airport that the animal “did not meet the guidelines,” yet she still tried to board with the peacock.

Idaho man's herding dog fetches $30,000 at big-time livestock show

Gurdy, a border collie owned by Melba man Jeff Clausen, sold for a record $30,000 after a great livestock herding trial at the Red Bluff Bull & Gelding Sale on Friday, Jan. 26. Gurdy is the first dog that Clausen has ever entered in herding trials. "I didn't expect to do what I did," he said.

AP: State of our union by the numbers

The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too. But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More people think race relations have gotten worse under Trump. A statistical deep dive into the state of the union before President Trump offers his own assessment on Tuesday night.

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

Two adult female bears whose paws suffered burns during December’s California wildfires underwent treatment for their injuries, involving the application of sterilized fish skin to the affected areas. The two bears, one of which was pregnant, along with a young mountain lion with less severe burns, were treated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) after the Thomas Fire burned through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. According to the CDFW, the bears’ burns were treated with homemade salve and sterilized fish skin, which contains collagen that aids and speeds the healing process. The bears also received acupuncture and laser therapy treatment.The bears were transported and released back into the wild in Southern California. The CDFW plan to monitor the bears using GPS collars and field cameras.