Trump critics protest on steps of Idaho State Capitol

Growing up in Mountain Home, R.W. Bennett had little idea that his high school counselor, his neighborhood grocer, his dad’s best friend or his neighbors had served in World War II in places like the Philippines, Africa and Wake Island, and on the beaches of Normandy and in German POW camps. They rarely talked about their service, and then only to family. So Bennett set out to tell their stories. What he learned about them and others in Mountain Home changed the way he thought about how small towns contributed to saving the world from totalitarianism. And it showed him that the stories and sacrifices of one small town in Idaho represented those of every other small town in America.