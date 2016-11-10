Trump critics protest on steps of Idaho State Capitol

A couple hundred people gathered on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol Thursday night to protest the election of Donald Trump - and what they viewed as racist, xenophobic and sexist rhetoric during the campaign. (Video by Katy Moeller)
O Capitol Christmas tree, how Idaho loves thee

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree, an 80-foot Engelmann spruce from the Payette National Forest, stopped at the Idaho State Capitol on its state tour before heading to the nation's Capitol. Gov. Butch Otter and other dignitaries spoke at festivities on the state Capitol steps, and Boise High School's High Expectations Choir sang Christmas songs.

A new geothermal sculpture for Boise State

Artists Ken McCall and Leslie Dixon created a new sculpture called "Transference" based on the geothermal heat system that courses under much of Downtown Boise and Boise State University. The art piece is a partnership between the city and the university.

Author describes Mountain Home's unsung WWII heroes

Growing up in Mountain Home, R.W. Bennett had little idea that his high school counselor, his neighborhood grocer, his dad’s best friend or his neighbors had served in World War II in places like the Philippines, Africa and Wake Island, and on the beaches of Normandy and in German POW camps. They rarely talked about their service, and then only to family. So Bennett set out to tell their stories. What he learned about them and others in Mountain Home changed the way he thought about how small towns contributed to saving the world from totalitarianism. And it showed him that the stories and sacrifices of one small town in Idaho represented those of every other small town in America.

Idaho sends a Christmas tree to Washington, D.C.

The Capitol Christmas tree was cut from the Payette National Forest near Little Ski Hill, just west of McCall, on Wednesday. The 80-foot Engelmann spruce will make several stops in Idaho before heading to Washington, D.C., where Boise fifth-grader Isabella Gerard will help Sen. Mike Crapo light it.

