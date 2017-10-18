Kirsten Grove brings her style to Downtown with a new Boise storefront

How does she make things look so good? It’s something Kirsten Grove does effortlessly as she moves through a room. No muss, no fuss. She works with natural instinct and ease to create environments filled with clean, relaxing lines, creative twists and colorful accents.
She’s put her magic touch on the interiors of some of Boise’s newer contemporary buildings, and through her social media platforms she’s earned an international reputation and an ardent following of more than 100,000.
She added her touch to The Owyhee, at 11th and Main streets; and The Watercooler, at 14th and Idaho streets. And she will do the same for The Fowler, now under construction at Broad and Front streets.
Now, Grove is making her style accessible to more people by opening an online marketplace: SimplyGroveShop.com. And with a move toward analog, she opened a brick-and-mortar storefront. It’s her first, she says, and won’t be her only.
“As an interior stylist, I’ve been telling my clients to do this and that for years,” Grove says. “Now I can offer it to them directly. And I’ve worked with so many great brands, designers and artists over the years. I really wanted a place where I can showcase them, as well as what I love. ”
Simply Grove Shop is at 1415 W. Idaho St., just off the Downtown Boise core. It’s housed in one of The Watercooler’s ground-floor, live-work loft apartments.
The shop is part of a growing scene at 14th and Idaho streets.
The building’s developer, LocalConstruct’s Mike Brown, said he and business partner Casey Lynch “planned to have some artsy things going at The Watercooler from the beginning.”
Across from Boise Rock School, the building is the site of one of Boise’s most recent public art pieces, a dramatic mural by Portland surrealist painter David Carmack Lewis. Painter Karen Eastman will open her artist studio and gallery in the loft next door to Simply Grove Shop on Friday, Oct. 13, and The Modern Hotel plans to open a satellite restaurant and bar in the corner suite at 14th and Idaho streets in early 2018.
Grove’s aesthetic is a blend of midcentury modern, art deco, Scandinavian contemporary and a touch of bohemian chic. She curated an eclectic mix of her “finds” for the store that will rotate frequently. You’ll find vintage pottery and Moroccan rugs, Scandinavian-style lamps and light fixtures, cool planters and serving trays, artisan hand-woven wall hangings from California, highly textural hand-knotted pillows from Germany and loads of macramé plant holders.
“So much macramé,” she says. “I love it.”
Her business partner, Caycee Coffield, started out as a client. Grove redid her bathroom with a look that is still popular on Instagram. Then she became the real estate agent for Grove and her husband, Shane, and helped them find their classic midcentury modern home on Boise’s west side.
Coffield, who also has a deep background in retail, and her husband, John, decided to partner with the Groves.
Grove’s interior style blog Simply Grove ends up on top blog lists and was Saveur.com’s 2015 Editors’ Choice for Home, Style & Design blog. She has close working relationships with major retailers and brands, and she is an occasional contributor for Better Homes and Gardens, Martha Stewart and others. She started the blog in 2008 and almost immediately began traveling from Idaho to create interiors for clients in New York City, Los Angeles and even Australia.
In the past few years, she’s turned her eye closer to home. She will keep her connection to her clients and use the upstairs loft for her personal consulting. That’s something she finds most rewarding, she says.
Simply Grove Shop
Where: 1415 W. Idaho St., Boise, 208-336-9726
When: The shop is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays.
Online: SimplyGroveShop.com.
