Gorgeous garden is a testament to Boisean’s colorful background and perseverance

You could talk to Mary Lou Brewton Schmitt about her lush garden, about the bubbling koi pond and the elderberry, about the flagstone paths and the outdoor furniture festooned with tropical birds and bright flowers.

It is, after all, getting to be that time, when the ground is warming and nurseries are doing brisk business. Schmitt helped dig two ponds and planted the bushes. She laid the paths and painted the tables and chairs. Her advice is solid, her laugh ready.

But you’d also want to talk with the smiling 75-year-old about the life behind that verdant yard.

Husband No. 6 built the gazebo before he died of a rare form of cancer. Husband No. 7 — the love of her life — hand-crafted the graceful iron benches with their filigreed backs. His name is Ed Schmitt, and those are his saddles displayed in their Northwest Boise home, along with her watercolors and the antiques they collect together.

She calls Ed “the real cowboy,” to differentiate him from Husband No. 5, “the confirmed bachelor cowboy type,” a 1994 marital mistake that began in autumn, was over by Christmas and is the only episode in her long life she said she might not repeat if given the chance.

Much love, much loss

Brewton Schmitt chronicled the marriages, divorces and so much more in a memoir called “Rootin’ Tootin’ Brewton Tales.” It is equal parts hilarious and painful, the record of a life filled with laughter and loss. Her parents died within 17 months of each other when Schmitt was still in her teens.

She married Husband No. 1 shortly thereafter, “for his mother,” who filled a void in her heart. He required her to call him “sir.” Their union lasted 18 months. She did not get custody of her mother-in-law, whom she still calls “a grand lady.” Losing that second mom, she said, “broke my heart.”

“Mom and my dad both died at a critical time in my life,” she wrote in her memoir, “which left me totally unprepared for selecting a mate.”

But it readied her for so many other things: surviving; bouncing back like a garden after a hard winter; trusting that planted seeds will someday sprout.

“My daddy taught me two important lessons,” she says in a soft drawl, evidence of her Chattanooga, Tenn., childhood. “He taught me not to be judgmental. And he taught me, he said, ‘Mary Lou, if you fail, that’s OK. You tried. Get up. Dust yourself off and do it again. Maybe you need to do it a different way. But you never give up.’ ”

On this spring day, Brewton Schmitt’s garden has begun to awaken, like the massive koi in the backyard pond. Each fish has a name. The metallic gold one is Gwen Stefani. Sir Lancelot has a fancy fan tail and long whiskers. Sadly, Marilyn Monroe and King Arthur expired.

“When they first wake up, I don’t give them food. I give them Cheerios, because that sort of cleans out their system,” she says. She opens a bag and scatters the cereal beside the bubbling fountain. “Hello, babies! Come here to Mama! They know my voice. Here’s your Cheerio.”

Bob Belveal, her penultimate spouse, installed the ponds’ filtration system, which uses ultraviolet light to kill bacteria in the water. They married at pond’s edge in 1997 and spent much of their time together renovating the house in Jordan’s Landing and designing the garden.

Colorful history

In summer, the yard is a riot of life and color. The elderberry bushes are frilled with white blossoms; when they bear fruit, Brewton Schmitt turns the small purple globes into liqueur and jelly. Last year, nasturtiums commandeered the waterfall with their red-orange flowers, and the ponds were thick with water lilies.

The garden is one of many inspirations for Brewton Schmitt’s art. She captured the playful koi in a lively series, some as watercolors and others as water-based acrylics on metal. She’s painted bright peonies and elegant stargazer lilies, cheerful sunflowers and cool gardenias.

The lilies grace the cover of her memoir. The poinsettia painting that hangs in her den did double duty as a Christmas card. Irises brighten her kitchen cabinets. These and her other works are on display on her website, maryloupaints.com.

“When all of this blooms, you can’t see any of the neighbors,” she says as she strolls the still emerging garden.

She laughs when she talks about the day she decided the neat gray house needed a berm in the front yard because it was just “too plain.” She called for an “emergency” load of dirt and shoveled it into shape from lunch until Bob came home at dinnertime.

She was covered in mud. He drove past the house because he did not recognize it, she recalled. “And then he backed up, and he said, ‘What is this?’ ”

The gazebo is a far more somber story, one that still brings tears to Brewton Schmitt’s eyes. In her memoir, she describes Bob as “the first man in my life that believed I was smart.” He encouraged her painting and creativity.

But cancer and chemotherapy changed him. After a long day at work, she would come home to care for her ailing husband, only to be devastated by the things he would say. His oncologist warned her that this might happen, but it was little comfort.

“The night before he died, he took me out to the gazebo,” she said. “ ‘Mary Lou,’ he said, ‘I want you to love again.’ He said, ‘That’s who you are.’ ”

She pauses. Her eyes well up.

“What happens, all those ugly words that were said go away, because you make them,” Brewton Schmitt continues in a whisper. “You say to yourself, ‘Remember the good.’ ”

Making lemonade

And there has been much good in Brewton Schmitt’s eventful life. “Rootin’ Tootin’ Brewton Tales” is in part a paean to her late father, a generous man who loved Christmas and stretched his salesman’s salary to care for those outside of their family.

Growing up sheltered in the South, she remembers only one instance of prejudice, she said, when the Ku Klux Klan burned a cross in a Jewish man’s yard. She was 4.

“They told him if he wasn’t out by the next day they would kill him,” she recalled. “That was my first realization that there was evil. Daddy told me, he said, ‘Mary Lou, there are people in the world who don’t believe like we do. They hate certain people.’ ... I used to be told bedtime stories that Daddy wove all of that into so I could understand.”

Much has changed in Brewton Schmitt’s 75 years. Her mother never held a job, wrote a check or drove a car; Brewton Schmitt worked at a bank and a television station, at law firms and Boise Cascade.

She was a teenaged debutante in the 1950s and a 70-year-old computer dating aficionado in the 21st century, an adventurous woman who turned to seniorpeoplemeet.com after Bob’s death in 2010.

“As difficult as it is to find someone at 70 years old, I dated 52 men from Boston, Texas, Australia, Austria, Wyoming, Montana, Oregon, Washington and all over Idaho,” she wrote. “Finding a man with energy and love for life as a senior citizen takes time and patience.”

Who got the final rose?

Bachelor No. 52 was Ed Schmitt, now 73, a former deputy sheriff who spent 20 years as a farrier. He’s the owner of Anvil Iron Works, a Treasure Valley iron fabrication business. They talked for two hours on the phone and eventually met for coffee at a nearby Applebee’s restaurant.

Schmitt was intrigued by the last line in her dating profile, he said, and then recited it from memory: “When I die, I want to come sliding into heaven saying, ‘Wow, what a ride.’ ”

“I thought, ‘I have to meet this lady,’ ” he said. “And I knew when I saw her coming [at Applebee’s] that this was going to be good.”

Brewton Schmitt has one word for that first date: “Pow.”