Plan now to attend the McCall Winter Carnival, plus celebrate Christmas in Sun Valley

It’s always a snowy riot at the McCall Winter Carnival. But make reservations soon if you plan on spending the night in McCall during the 10-day blowout — slated for Jan. 27-Feb. 5. This year’s chosen theme, “1 Valley, 100 Years,” takes a look at the history of Long Valley over the last century. To see an event schedule and hotel listings, go to www.mccallchamber.org.
Brundage Mountain Resort has all kinds of fun stuff to do this time of year. The resort recently bolstered its snowmaking capabilities by adding three new snowguns that will get moved around the Lower Bear, Bear and Centennial base areas during the early and late months of the season.
But Brundage still relies on a healthy dose of real snow from Mother Nature, and that’s why they are throwing a Pray for Snow Party on Nov. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Activity Barn (141 Moonridge Drive) in McCall. The kick-off party will feature bonfires, live music, food and drink, tubing (if there’s enough snow) and a raffle with fun prizes.
Brundage recently started offering guided snowmobile tours and rentals. The resort now books half-day and full-day trips to backcountry spots such as Hazard Lake, Clow Point and Burgdorf Hot Springs. For more information and prices, go to www.brundage.com.
Christmas in Sun Valley
Put on your most festive holiday sweater and head to Sun Valley Resort for a stroll around the beautiful Winter Wonderland displays at the Lodge and Village (Dec. 10-Jan. 2). This is the 80th year the storied ski resort will be decorating its grounds during the holiday season.
On Dec. 10, check out the “Home for the Holidays” party from 1 to 4 p.m. The snowy shindig features a village train for the wee ones, live caroling, seasonal noshes (and yes, there will be plenty of hot chocolate), gingerbread cookie decorating, a scavenger hunt and, of course, Santa Claus.
Also that day, the resort is setting up, for the first time, an outdoor European-style Holiday Market. Here, you’ll be able to score wreaths and other holiday gifts at the Village from noon to 8 p.m.
Sun Valley Resort is throwing an 80th birthday bash on Dec. 21 by bringing back the venerable “Dancing in the Duchin” at the Lodge’s Duchin Lounge. Brooks Hartell will get everyone moving with some holiday classics from 7 to 10 p.m. Other party plans for that day are still in the works. Check the resort website for details.
On Christmas Eve, you don’t want to miss the traditional Holiday Ice Show (skating starts at 5:30 p.m.) and the Dollar Mountain Torchlight Parade and fireworks that follow.
To see a full calendar of events, visit www.sunvalley.com.
Soldier Mountain update
Matt and Diane McFerran, who moved to Idaho from Bend, Ore., were in charge of the operations at Soldier Mountain Ski Area last year, and they are now the official owners of the ski and snowboard hill near Fairfield.
“We just took ownership in October, so we’re now able to put our own spin on it,” Diane McFerran says.
Besides a cool new logo, Soldier Mountain under the McFerrans’ auspice will feature its first full year of backcountry cat skiing, with multi-hour packages ranging from $149 to $299.
Soldier Mountain has also partnered with Bogus Basin this year by offering two free lift tickets (one-time only, ages 12 and older) to Bogus if you purchase a Soldier Mountain season pass. Check out soldiermountain.com for prices.
The new Soldier Mountain Mug Club gives people deals on handcrafted brews in the bar and grill throughout the season. Here’s how it works: Mug Club members pay $45, and they receive their very own 20-ounce mug that gets filled for the price of a 16-ounce beer. In addition to getting 50 cents off beers during the Mug Club Happy Hour from 4 to 5 p.m., Mug Club members also get a 10 percent discount on merchandise and deals on a monthly basis, and they get to keep the mug at the end of the season.
If the white stuff starts falling soon, the lower mountain should be open for skiing and snowboarding by the middle of December.
“That’s typical for Soldier Mountain, but we are hoping to open up cat skiing by Thanksgiving,” McFerran says.
Southfork Lodge winter packages
Southfork Lodge (7234 Idaho 21) in Lowman reopened under new ownership this summer after the resort sat empty since 2009.
Chris and Beth Armour, who purchased the 42-acre spread in July, have been putting their polish on the mountain resort, which includes cabins, a 10-unit riverside inn, a seven-room bed-and-breakfast inn and a bar and grill in the main lodge.
Southfork Lodge is offering some holiday packages that are affordable and fun.
For Thanksgiving, you can book a turkey day package ($129, double occupancy) that includes a night’s stay in the riverside inn and a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for two near the crackling fireplace in the lodge. The menu boasts slow-roasted turkey and honey-glazed ham served with all the fixings, house-made breads and assorted desserts.
The Armours will be decorating the lodge and property with sparkling lights and Christmas trees during the holidays. On Dec. 16-18, the resort is offering a weekend of Christmas cheer with a package ($179, double occupancy) that includes one night in the inn, dinner for two and s’mores by the campfire. Other holiday activities that weekend include cookie decorating, ornament making, games and hayrides around the snowy property (if the weather cooperates).
Make reservations now for Southfork Lodge’s New Year’s Eve bash. This package ($199, double occupancy) features a room in the inn, dinner for two, live music, party favors and a champagne toast when the clock strikes midnight. The package also includes a three-course breakfast on New Year’s Day, and you can smooth out the rough edges from the night before with a Bloody Mary or mimosa.
To book one of these packages, go to southforklodgeidaho.com or call (208) 259-3232.
James Patrick Kelly, the Idaho Statesman’s restaurant critic, is the author of the travel guidebook “Moon Idaho.” Kelly also teaches journalism at Boise State University.
