Boise Centre holiday recipes: Braised Apple Chicken and Pumpkin Cheesecake

Here are recipes from the Boise Centre courtesy of chef Wes Hamilton. (Read a full story here.)
BRAISED APPLE CHICKEN WITH ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH
Serves 4 people
4 natural chicken breasts, skin-on, airline cut (ask your butcher)
3 rosemary sprigs, stem removed, finely chopped
4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
1 butternut squash, peeled, seeds removed and large diced
½ cup dried cranberries
3 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted slightly
2 Granny Smith apples, washed and finely sliced
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 cup granulated sugar
1 kale bunch, washed, stem removed, finely chopped
½ cup heavy cream
¼ pound unsalted butter
Extra virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Methodology:
Combine half the rosemary, half the garlic and 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a container.
Add chicken and marinate for 24 hours. Remove from fridge one hour before cooking.
Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees.
In a small sauce pot, heat cream with garlic and 1 tablespoon of butter. Add a quarter of the butternut squash and simmer until squash is tender. Let cool in pot to room temperature.
Once it cools, pour contents into the blender and slowly begin to puree. Start on the slow speed and work your way up. Blend until smooth.
Return butternut squash to pot and season with salt and pepper; set aside.
Heat a sauté pan over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons of butter, apples and the remaining rosemary.
Sauté apples for 2 minutes, then add the sugar. Stir for another 2 minutes, then add vinegar, cranberries and pine nuts. Cook for 2 more minutes over medium heat, then reduce to a simmer for additional 5 minutes. Hold warm.
In a large sauté pan, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat. Add remaining butternut squash and brown on all sides. Stir or shake pan frequently to avoid burning. Once caramelized, add kale and enough water to cover everything. Simmer for 4 minutes; season with salt and fresh pepper. Keep warm and covered.
Heat a large, oven-safe sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season skin side of chicken with salt and pepper.
Sear chicken skin-side down until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Flip over and put the pan in the oven for 15 minutes.
Remove pan from oven, but be careful — the handle will be hot. Let the chicken rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
To serve, spoon some squash puree onto the plate, spoon the squash-kale hash onto the puree, lay sliced chicken over the hash, and then cover the chicken with the seasoned apple mixture.
PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE WITH GINGERSNAP CRUST AND CARAMEL SAUCE
Serves 12 people
For the crust:
7 ½ ounces gingersnaps (or 1 ½ cups finely ground gingersnap crumbs)
¼ cup granulated sugar
5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
For the filling:
1 15-ounce can of pumpkin
1-1/3 cups granulated sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup heavy cream, cold
1 ½ pounds (three 8-ounce packages) cream cheese, room temperature
5 large eggs, room temperature
For the caramel sauce:
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons light corn syrup
2 tablespoons water
1/8 teaspoon lemon juice
½ cup heavy cream, plus more if necessary
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
For the crust:
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Wrap a 9-inch springform pan twice with aluminum foil. Take care to pull the foil all the way up the sides so water cannot seep in from the water bath. Spray the bottom and sides of the pan with nonstick cooking spray. Pulse the crackers (or crumbs) and sugar in a food processor fitted with the metal blade until finely ground. Add the butter and pulse a few times to combine. Dump the moistened crumbs into the prepared pan, and using a measuring cup or glass, press into an even layer. Bake until fragrant and set, about 15 minutes. Cool on a wire rack while you prepare the filling.
For the filling:
Bring about 4 quarts of water to a simmer in a tea kettle (this will be used for the water bath). In a small, heavy saucepan, stir together the pumpkin, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves and salt. Over medium heat, bring the mixture to a sputter, stirring constantly. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring constantly for 5 minutes, until thick, bronzed and shiny. Scrape the mixture into a large food processor fitted with the metal blade and process for 1 minute with the feed tube open.
With the motor running, add the cold cream. Add the cream cheese (cut into chunks) and process for about 30 seconds, scraping the sides if necessary, or until smoothly incorporated. Add the eggs and process for about 5 seconds or until incorporated (be careful to not overmix).
Set the cake pan in a large roasting pan. Pour the batter into the cooled crust, and then pour enough boiling water into the large roasting pan to come about halfway up the side of the cake pan. Bake until the cake is just set, about 1 ½ hours. If it jiggles, it is not done. Carefully remove the roasting pan from the oven and set on a wire rack. Use a paring knife to loosen the cake from the sides of the pan. Cool until the water is just warm, about 45 minutes. Remove the springform pan from the water bath, discard the foil and set on a wire rack. Continue to cool at room temperature until barely warm, about 3 hours. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least 4 hours or overnight.
For the caramel sauce:
Stir the sugar, corn syrup, water and lemon juice together in a 2-cup, microwave-safe measuring cup or a medium glass bowl. Microwave until the caramel is pale yellow, or just barely taking on color, (about 4-8 minutes) depending on the strength of your microwave oven. It is OK to stop the oven and check often; try not to let it get too dark or it will burn. Let the caramel sit for about 5 minutes and it will gradually turn a rich amber color.
In the meantime, heat the cream in the microwave until hot. Once the caramel reaches the right color, add the hot cream a few tablespoons at a time. It will bubble up intensely but won’t overflow. After you have added all of the cream, stir and incorporate and then add the butter. Add more cream if the mixture seems too thick. Once the caramel cools, you can store it in your refrigerator.
For serving:
Remove the outer ring of the springform pan. Slide a thin metal spatula between the crust and the pan bottom to loosen, then slide the cheesecake onto a serving platter. If there is condensation on the top of the cake, you can blot it gently with a flat paper towel. Let the cheesecake stand at room temperature for about 30 minutes, then cut into wedges. Warm the caramel sauce in the microwave (it stiffens in the refrigerator). If too thick, add more heavy cream to thin it out. Drizzle the caramel sauce over each piece of cheesecake and top with whipped cream, if desired.
Note: You will need a large food processor, preferably with a 12-cup capacity to make the filling. If you don’t have one, use a Kitchen Aid mixer or electric beaters for the filling and a small food processor for the crust.
