Treasure Magazine 2016 gift guide: Featuring the works of local T-shirt designers, fashion designers and more

Radio Boise T-shirt ($19.99) from The Record Exchange and Radio Boise (1020 W. Main St., Suite 50, Boise).
Boise, Idaho T-shirt ($24) by The COT (The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise; therecordexchange.com, and thecotboise.com).
Record Exchange jersey in honor of the store’s upcoming 40th anniversary (The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise; therecordexchange.com).
Idaho socks ($15.99) from The Record Exchange (1105 W. Idaho St., Boise; TheRecordExchange.com).
Handbag, $45, at Thara Fashions (6730 W. State St. in Boise). For more information, visit tharafashionidaho.com.
Handbag, $35, at Thara Fashions. (6730 W. State St. in Boise). For more information, visit tharafashionidaho.com.
Children’s backpacks, variety of sizes, colors and pockets, $25 for medium size. Thara Fashions, (6730 W. State St. in Boise). For more information, visit tharafashionidaho.com.
Handbag, $30, at Thara Fashions, (6730 W. State St. in Boise). For more information, visit tharafashionidaho.com.
Dashiki, $35, come in a variety of sizes and colors. Thara Fashions (6730 W. State St. in Boise). For more information, visit tharafashionidaho.com.
Children’s ensemble at Thara Fashions. Thara Fashions (6730 W. State St. in Boise). For more information, visit tharafashionidaho.com.
Custom-designed Idaho T-shirts, $20, come in a variety of colors and fabrics. Thara Fashions (6730 W. State St. in Boise). For more information, visit tharafashionidaho.com.
Dress jacket, $50, at Thara Fashions (6730 W. State St. in Boise). For more information, visit tharafashionidaho.com.
Infant hat, $25, from Artisans for Hope (723 N. 15th St., Boise). Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Learn more at artisansforhope.org. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26. Also, holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Other local retailers carrying various Artisans for Hope merchandise include American Clothing Gallery, Dunia Marketplace, Rediscovered Books, GingerandMaryAnn.com, World Center for Birds of Prey gift shop and Joyful Tea.
There are a variety of purses and handbags available from Artisans for Hope. This one is $25. Artisans for Hope (723 N. 15th St., Boise). Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Learn more at artisansforhope.org. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26, and holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Other local retailers carrying various Artisans for Hope merchandise include American Clothing Gallery, Dunia Marketplace, Rediscovered Books, GingerandMaryAnn.com, World Center for Birds of Prey gift shop and Joyful Tea.
Fingerless gloves, $25, Artisans for Hope (723 N. 15th St., Boise). Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Learn more at artisansforhope.org. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26, and holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Other local retailers carrying various Artisans for Hope merchandise include American Clothing Gallery, Dunia Marketplace, Rediscovered Books, GingerandMaryAnn.com, World Center for Birds of Prey gift shop and Joyful Tea.
String backpacks made to honor the Onward Shay race earlier this year, $20, Artisans for Hope (723 N. 15th St., Boise). Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Learn more at artisansforhope.org. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26, and holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Other local retailers carrying various Artisans for Hope merchandise include American Clothing Gallery, Dunia Marketplace, Rediscovered Books, GingerandMaryAnn.com, World Center for Birds of Prey gift shop and Joyful Tea.
Poncho, $75, from Artisans for Hope (723 N. 15th St., Boise). Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Learn more at artisansforhope.org. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26, and holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Other local retailers carrying various Artisans for Hope merchandise include American Clothing Gallery, Dunia Marketplace, Rediscovered Books, GingerandMaryAnn.com, World Center for Birds of Prey gift shop and Joyful Tea.
Bike garters, $10, to hold down your skirt while biking from Artisans for Hope (723 N. 15th St., Boise). Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Learn more at artisansforhope.org. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26, and holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Other local retailers carrying various Artisans for Hope merchandise include American Clothing Gallery, Dunia Marketplace, Rediscovered Books, GingerandMaryAnn.com, World Center for Birds of Prey gift shop and Joyful Tea.
Hat made to honor the Onward Shay race earlier this year, $22, from Artisans for Hope (723 N. 15th St., Boise). Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Learn more at artisansforhope.org. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26, and holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Other local retailers carrying various Artisans for Hope merchandise include American Clothing Gallery, Dunia Marketplace, Rediscovered Books, GingerandMaryAnn.com, World Center for Birds of Prey gift shop and Joyful Tea.
Purses, $23, Dunia Marketplace (1609 13th St., Boise). For more information, visit duniamarketplace.com.
Ladybug Zooties (slippers, $27, and hat, $22) from Dunia Marketplace (1609 13th St., Boise). For more information, visit duniamarketplace.com.
Canvas Tote ($20) by Wear Boise (828 W. Idaho St., Boise; WearBoise.com. Also, Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine and Dec. 2-4 Boise Christmas Show at Expo Idaho).
Bike chain T-shirt ($24) by Half Basque Job (Re-Pop Gifts at 3107 W. State St., Boise, and facebook.com/repopgifts; Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; and HalfBasqueJob.com).
Bag ($30) by Girl A Go-Go Designs (Re-Pop Gifts at 107 W. State St., Boise and facebook.com/repopgifts; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; Dec. 3 Hip Holiday Craft Market at the Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa).
Gluten T ($24) by Half Basque Job (Re-Pop Gifts at 3107 W. State St., Boise, and facebook.com/repopgifts; Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; and HalfBasqueJob.com).
Sleep masks ($15) by Dawn Chentfant of Freaky Old Woman from Re-Pop Gifts (3107 W. State St., Boise, and facebook.com/repopgifts).
Poncho ($59) by Chara Designs from Art Zone 208 (3113 N. Cole Road, Boise; ArtZone208.com). More information at CharaDesigns.com.
Heartbeat T ($24) by Lana Roth from Banana Ink (214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com) and at The Record Exchange (1105 W. Idaho St., Boise).
T-shirt ($24) by Lana Roth from Banana Ink (214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com) and at The Record Exchange (1105 W. Idaho St., Boise).
T-shirt ($24) by Lana Roth from Banana Ink (214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com) and at The Record Exchange (1105 W. Idaho St., Boise).
Tent Life T ($24) by Toby Robin (Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com; Idaho Made at 108 N. 6th St., Boise; and etsy.com/shop/tobyrobinart).
Idaho T-shirt ($24) by Toby Robin (Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com; Idaho Made at 108 N. 6th St., Boise; and etsy.com/shop/tobyrobinart).
T-shirt ($24) by Lana Roth from Banana Ink (214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com).
Wallets ($40) by Banana Ink (214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com).
Belt buckles ($30 and $35) by Foster Weld from Banana Ink (214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com) and fosterweld.com.
Hats from Banana Ink (214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com).
Onesie ($20) from Boise’s Fawn and Foal (FawnandFoal.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; Dec. 3 Hip Holiday Craft Market at the Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa; Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; The Record Exchange at 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise; Mixed Greens at 237 N. 9th St., Boise; and Dragonfly at 414 W. Main St., Boise). Availability of merchandise may vary by store.
Boi Division T ($26) by Fawn and Foal (FawnandFoal.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; Dec. 3 Hip Holiday Craft Market at the Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa; Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; and at The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise).
Beer T-shirt ($25) and hoodie ($40) by Wear Boise (828 W. Idaho St., Boise; WearBoisecom, Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine in Boise, Dec. 2-4 Boise Christmas Show at Expo Idaho).
Idaho Wines T-shirt ($15) from the Idaho Wine Commission. Online store at IdahoWines.org or call 332-1538.
“Someone in Idaho Loves Me” T-shirt ($26) from Boise’s Fawn and Foal (FawnandFoal.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; Dec. 3 Hip Holiday Craft Market at the Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa; Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; The Record Exchange at 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise; Mixed Greens at 237 N. 9th St., Boise; and Dragonfly at 414 W. Main St., Boise). Availability of merchandise may vary by store.
Idaho Kid onesie ($20) from Wear Boise (828 W. Idaho St., Boise; WearBoise.com. Also, Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine and Dec. 2-4 Boise Christmas Show at Expo Idaho).
“Idaho Is So Fly” T-shirt and hats ($25) by Wear Boise (828 W. Idaho St., Boise; WearBoisecom, Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine, Dec. 2-4 Boise Christmas Show at Expo Idaho).
Idaho Chevron onesies ($20) by Wear Boise (828 W. Idaho St., Boise; WearBoisecom, Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine in Boise, Dec. 2-4 Boise Christmas Show at Expo Idaho).
Idaho Slice T-shirt by Boise’s Fawn and Foal (FawnandFoal.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; Dec. 3 Hip Holiday Craft Market at the Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa; Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; The Record Exchange at 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise; Mixed Greens at 237 N. 9th St., Boise; and Dragonfly at 414 W. Main St., Boise). Availability of merchandise may vary by store.
Hat by Boise’s Fawn and Foal (FawnandFoal.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; Dec. 3 Hip Holiday Craft Market at the Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa; Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; The Record Exchange at 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise; Mixed Greens at 237 N. 9th St., Boise; and Dragonfly at 414 W. Main St., Boise). Availability of merchandise may vary by store.